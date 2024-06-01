1st June 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | Politics   |   Jonglei governor sworn in as predecessor cries fault

Jonglei governor sworn in as predecessor cries fault

Author: Chany Ninrew | Published: 4 hours ago

Jonglei Governor Mahjoub Biel. (Photo/Office of the President/Facebook).

Newly appointed Jonglei State Governor Mahjoub Biel Turuk vowed to work with local authorities to keep peace as he took oath on Friday at a ceremony witnessed by President Kiir and his party officials.

This comes as the former governor, Denay Chagor raised concerns regarding his replacement from the position, which he claims was originally allocated to his South Sudan United Movement docket.

According to a statement from the president’s office, Kiir appealed to South Sudanese citizens to “wholeheartedly” embrace peace and unity in order to foster progress and development.

Speaking after taking oath, Governor Biel expressed “his willingness to work with the local authorities to foster peace and security within the state”.

Former Jonglei governor Chagor previously blamed SSOA leadership including Vice President Hussein Abdelbagi for what he termed as a unilateral dismissal that violates the 2018 peace deal.

Chagor argued that under the 2018 Revitalized Peace Agreement, positions allocated to the SSOA were to be evenly distributed among its member parties.

He said any alterations to the power-sharing arrangement should be conducted through a consultative process involving all SSOA members and the Chairperson of SSOA, Josephine Lagu.

However, SSOA Spokesperson Stephen Lual refuted Chagor’s claims, adding that the decision to dismiss him was reached unanimously and in the spirit of the organization’s dialogue framework.

President Salva Kiir sacked on May 29, 2024 and picked Biel as his replacement, after relieving the latter from his roles in the national parliament.

Prior to the administrative changes, Mahjoub Biel was a member of the national parliament and Chief Whip of South Sudan Opposition Alliance – one of the signatories to the 2018 peace accord.

During the 2020 formation of the unity government, in which SSOA was handed one Jonglei governorship position, Biel and Chagor were both nominated by their respective parties for the role.

President Kiir then appointed Chagor as the governor after relieving him from the higher education ministry.

Currently on air

14:00:00 - 16:00:00

Weekend Sports Show

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Army accused of taking police roles, operating illegal detention facilities and courts in Juba 1

Army accused of taking police roles, operating illegal detention facilities and courts in Juba

Published Tuesday, May 28, 2024

Polataka, a national sanctuary for the Red Army 2

Polataka, a national sanctuary for the Red Army

Published Saturday, May 25, 2024

Dozens of vehicles with SSD plate numbers impounded in Uganda 3

Dozens of vehicles with SSD plate numbers impounded in Uganda

Published Tuesday, May 28, 2024

Juba River Port construction halted over land dispute 4

Juba River Port construction halted over land dispute

Published Monday, May 27, 2024

Starford university students to pay tuition fees in US dollars 5

Starford university students to pay tuition fees in US dollars

Published Sunday, May 26, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Israel pounds Gaza after Biden outlines ceasefire plan

Published 13 mins ago

Death toll rises to 8 in Upper Nile violence

Published 2 hours ago

Cabinet passes amended youth development policy

Published 3 hours ago

UN chief places UNISFA commander under investigation

Published 4 hours ago

Jonglei governor sworn in as predecessor cries fault

Published 4 hours ago

Cleric condemns renewed violence in Upper Nile

Published 21 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
1st June 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.

error: Alert: Content is protected !!