Jonglei governor returns safely from medical treatment

The Governor of Jonglei State returned safely to South Sudan, arriving on Monday at Juba International Airport (JIA) after receiving medical treatment in Nairobi, Kenya, the Press Unit of the Office of the Governor said

Dr. Riek Gai Kok Diang, arrival was welcomed by state leaders, government officials, and well-wishers, bringing relief and optimism to the people of Jonglei State.

Dr. Riek Gai Kok was flown to Nairobi on February 11, 2026, after falling ill with high blood pressure while on official duty, the press office said.

Earlier reports from the office dismissed false social media claims of his death, confirming that he was alive, in stable condition, and receiving specialized medical care.

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