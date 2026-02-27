Jonglei demands accountability after 16 civilians killed in Ayod by “SSPDF elements”

The Government of Jonglei State has strongly condemned the killing of 16 civilians, including 8 children and five women, in Ayod County by elements within the South Sudan People’s Defence Forces (SSPDF).

The incident took place in Pankor village, Pajek Payam, where eight children, five women, and three men were killed. Two other people were wounded in the attack.

Information Minister Nyamar Lony Thichot stated that the killings were not part of active combat between rival forces. Instead, she described a scene where people were shot inside and outside their homes.

“The Commissioner of Ayod County informed us that the killings took place in the village,” Nyamar told Eye Radio. “This was not during fighting. It was a separate incident in which civilians were killed—some inside their houses and others outside.”

The minister confirmed that the Chief of Defence Forces ordered the arrests of the soldiers involved. While the exact number of those in custody remains unconfirmed, the suspects are currently held in Ayod. Plans are underway to transport them to Juba to face a court-martial.

Nyamar asked the families in the area to stay calm, promising that the legal process would move forward. “I would like to assure them that justice will take its course through the leadership of the SSPDF,” she said.

Jonglei State authorities reported the arrest of several soldiers following the killing of 16 civilians in Ayod County. The SSPDF has not yet issued a comment on the matter.

