Jonglei: Death toll in Uror cattle-related attack rises to 5

Jonglei State government said death toll from the recent cattle raiding incident in Uror County has risen to five people from both sides of armed civilians.

The state government disclosed that two people were killed, five others injured and hundreds of cattle were raided on December 6 by armed youth allegedly suspected to be from Greater Pibor Administrative Area.

Jonglei Information Minister Nyamar Lony narrated that the violence occurred in Pamai Village of Weykol Payam.

However, the Greater Pibor government said it was not aware of their local youth involvement in such incident.

Jonglei government spokesperson Nyamar said on Sunday three more people have succumbed to their wounds bringing the total number of the deceased to five.

“The updates that I received Thursday from the Executive Director in Uror County is that one person died in the first day, and immediately, I was called that there is another person also lost his life.”

“Then on Friday, there was a third person so now the total is three people from the side of Uror youth, and the youth who went to recovered 200 cows they killed two people from that side. Only 200 heads of cattle’s were recovered.”

Ms. Lony said on Saturday that the hundreds of cattle were recovered from the attackers after a coordination between authorities in Jonglei and their Pibor counterparts.

But when contacted for comment, Pibor Information Minister Jacob Werchum denied the accusation, terming it as baseless and unverified.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter