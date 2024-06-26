Jonglei commissioners ordered to allow free political space

Jonglei state governor has directed the county commissioners to allow free political space for parties to the peace process to carry out political and peace rallies.

In a gubernatorial order on Monday, governor Mahjoub Biel Turuk who hails from the National Democratic Movement led by Dr Lam Akol Ajawin said that all parties to the 2018 peace deal should exercise their democratic rights.

He added that they should be allowed to peacefully carry out political rallies and campaigns about the upcoming election and preach peace messages within each county and across the state.

Mr Mahjoub cited his decision based on the powers he said has been conferred upon him by the provisions of the Jonglei State Transitional Constitution, Article, 2011 as amended and in collaboration with the Transitional Constitution of the Republic of South Sudan on the Revitalized Agreement and implementation of its power sharing matric numbers (20 and 21, 2018)

“All the parties represented in the said agreement, are allowed to have political spaces to exercise their democratic rights and to peacefully carryout political rallies on campaign about an election to come and the preach peace messages within each county or across Jonglei state,” he said.

Governor Turuk therefore ordered the country commissioners to implement the directives accordingly.

