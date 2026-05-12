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Jonglei activists criticizes Bor chiefs over criminal punishment resolutions

Author: John Gai | Published: 3 hours ago

Deng Bol Deng, Executive Director of Intrepid South Sudan speaking to Eye Radio, March 2024. Photo Credit: Charles Wote/Eye Radio.

Customary and traditional leaders do not have the legal mandate to handle serious criminal cases, the head of civil society in Jonglei State has said while criticizing recent resolutions passed to address gang violence in Bor County.

The resolutions, adopted during a three-day conference of traditional leaders held in Bor from May 7 to 9, prescribed detention without bail, lengthy jail terms for offenders, and banned blood compensation for victims killed in gang violence.

Speaking to Eye Radio on Monday, Deng Bol Deng said denying suspects bail contravenes the laws of South Sudan, noting that bail is a constitutional right.

Bol described the resolutions as illegal and unnecessary, arguing that traditional courts are only mandated to resolve minor disputes such as marriage disagreements, cattle-related conflicts, and mediation matters.

He stressed that serious criminal offenses, including murder and violent crimes, can only be handled through the statutory legal system under the penal code.

According to Bol, the chiefs overstepped their authority by introducing punishments outside the statutory framework, warning that the resolutions are weak, difficult to implement, and can easily be challenged in court.

In his words, customary laws are meant to address light community matters, while criminal cases must remain under formal judicial institutions governed by national law.

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