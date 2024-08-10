Jondoru residents deepen plea to fix ailing bridge

Residents of Jondoru area in Rajaf Payam in Juba County have reiterated call on the government and well-wishers to repair collapsed section of a bridge which is the only crossing point between the suburb and the city.

The bridge facilitating the daily movement of school children, University of Juba lecturers, water tankers and residents was badly damaged when a culvert sank in on Thursday.

It was roughly assembled with rocks and gravels more than ten years ago, but has since continued to wear out due to heavy rains and the weigh of vehicles.

The condition worsened after heavy trucks carrying materials during the construction of the new Bank of South Sudan headquarters passed through.

“The issue of this bridge did not start now but one thing is clear if this bridge collapse, there’s no way for people to cross to Jonduru. Even that bridge from the side of Kakuma two is also a problem,” said one of the pedestrians.

Another local resident who volunteered in a manual repair said their efforts have been futile as heavy trucks continue to pound the weak bridge.

“We have worked on this for some times now. Now it is hard because there are heavy trucks like Sino trucks carrying cement they broke this bridge,” he said.

“Now from here we don’t know what to do but we need this bridge to be fixed. It will be a problem especially for us the drivers who help the people of Moroyok. There will be no way, and for them to come on foot all the way from Moroyok, Wongleri and Jondoru will not be possible.”

Eye Radio’s Chief Executive Officer Stephen Omiri visited the bridge on Friday and stated that the residential area and other suburbs using the road are on the verge of being cut off.

“It is a huge risk for children who are going to school; it is a risk for anybody who lives in this area, and this is the lifeline of this area. So, we are appealing to the government to fix this bridge,” Omiri said.

“We are calling on the government and any well-wisher to help us fix this bridge. We don’t want lives to be lost here. If you have a culvert, please donate it to us. Anything you can help, please donate it.”

Francis Kenyi, a resident of Jondoru, said that the damage to the culvert has made it difficult for water tankers to access the area, making it difficult for people in the area to receive drinking water.

“We are disappointed because the water tankers are unable to supply us with water completely, supplies to the factor are not happening, and those of Eye Radio have nothing; even their vehicles are unable to cross the bridge.”

“I am urging anyone who can provide humanitarian assistance to assist us in repairing this bridge, as we are currently without any resources.”

In recent months, a Bank of South Sudan delegation visited the area and promised to provide solution after Eye Radio took the issue to the institution’s attention.

