Jondoru chief condemns reckless medical wastes disposal

A chief in Jondoru Residential Area, South-west of Juba city has vowed to hold accountable unknown individuals who have disposed medical wastes along a seasonal stream on Tuesday night, putting many lives at risks of health hazards.

The condemnation by the area leader who identified herself as only Maria comes after Eye Radio published an editorial expressing deep concern over the irresponsible act.

The disposed waste includes used needles and expired drugs floating around the stream pose a grave danger to not only innocent children but also the entire population.

Eye Radio’s management called for immediate action to ensure the safety and well-being of our community. It also called on the Ministry of Health to take immediate action in order to protect innocent civilians from potential medical hazards.

When contacted, the Chief of Jondoru area said she passed via the road on Tuesday evening, but she never saw any wastes dumped along the stream that is situated adjacent to Eye Radio.

But she believes the toxic wastes were dumped in the night of Tuesday.

“These things happened without my knowledge. In fact I moved on that road yesterday [Tuesday] evening and the area around the stream was ,there was no waste that was dumped there.

“This might have happened at night because as u know our area has no electricity and people take advantage of that to dump the rubbish.

Chief Maria describes the act as bad, adding that they are going to investigate the matter and ensure those responsible are apprehended and hold to account.

“It’s bad for owners of clinics and drug stores to open in a residential area without having a rubbish disposal bin, and without showing their certificates of operation from the government.

“These people just come to the area and open their clinics without showing us their operations licenses.”

“There are some clinics that we know have registered and others we know nothing about them. We’re going to investigate and if we apprehend the person, he will be forced to collect the waste, and his clinic shall be shut down from the area.”

According to researchers, improper disposal of medical waste can cause environmental pollution including infectious pathogens leaching into soil and seeping into water systems.

This causes contamination of our drinking water and agricultural land, which can affect the foods humans eat.

