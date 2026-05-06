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John Frog released following misunderstanding with security personnel

Author: Diko D Andrew | Published: 1 hour ago

Members of the South Sudan Artists’ Union gather with John Frog in Juba to celebrate his release and demonstrate solidarity within the creative industry. (Photo: Courtesy)

South Sudanese musician John Aguek, known as John Frog, was released from custody after an arrest and a misunderstanding with security personnel in Juba.

The incident occurred on Wednesday at 6:30 AM. A video circulated online showing the artist on the ground during the arrest.

John Frog is a musician in South Sudan. Sources state security officers took him into custody after the encounter.

The Artists’ Union intervened and spoke with authorities. These discussions led to an agreement that secured his release hours later.

The event led to reactions on social media from fans and musicians. After his release, artists gathered to show support for the musician.

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6th May 2026

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