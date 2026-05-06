John Frog released following misunderstanding with security personnel

South Sudanese musician John Aguek, known as John Frog, was released from custody after an arrest and a misunderstanding with security personnel in Juba.

The incident occurred on Wednesday at 6:30 AM. A video circulated online showing the artist on the ground during the arrest.

John Frog is a musician in South Sudan. Sources state security officers took him into custody after the encounter.

The Artists’ Union intervened and spoke with authorities. These discussions led to an agreement that secured his release hours later.

The event led to reactions on social media from fans and musicians. After his release, artists gathered to show support for the musician.

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