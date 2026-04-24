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JIA launches new aviation uniforms amid reinstatement of officials

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: April 24, 2026

Photo|Courtesy of Civil Aviation

The revoked general manager of Juba International Airport, Capt. Amel Ajongo Mawut, has presided over the launch of new Aviation Security uniforms at the airport.

The uniforms are coded to reflect recent operational changes, including the Aviation Identification System (AIS) cards issued earlier this year.

The event comes shortly after the Ministry of Transport revoked earlier administrative orders within the South Sudan Civil Aviation Authority, effectively reinstating senior aviation officials.

In a ministerial order signed on 23 April, Transport Minister Rizik Zakaria Hassan nullified a previous directive issued by the Director General of the Civil Aviation Authority on 11 March 2026, which had resulted in the removal of several officials.

The order reinstated Eng. Mosety Kat Manyjok as General Manager of Juba International Airport and Philip Kuch Manyon as Director of Aviation Security, directing that they resume their duties immediately.

Despite the administrative changes, Capt. Mawut proceeded with the uniform launch, commending aviation security personnel for their continued commitment to safety and security.

She praised the Manager of Aviation Security, Mr. James Makuei, and staff for their dedication to maintaining airport security standards.

The ministry said the order was issued under powers granted by the Transitional Constitution of South Sudan (2011, as amended) and the Civil Aviation Act (2012, amended 2024).

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25th April 2026

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