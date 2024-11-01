JIA administration imposes restrictions on unnecessary access to airport

The administration of Juba International Airport has announced the implementation of new restrictions on access to the airport facilities, following previous incidents of chaotic political receptions and other unwarranted entries to the critical area.

The order issued by Airport Director Kur Kuol Ajieu is now in effect and blocks access for individuals without travel purposes, including off-duty employees.

It stipulated that individuals receiving inbound travelers will only be permitted to enter the facility upon prior written request.

It added that reception of body caskets has been restricted to a designated area where only a limited number of family members may be present alongside an ambulance.

Kuol said the decision follows numerous complaints regarding harassment from unauthorized individuals acting as porters and reports of stolen vehicles.

“It is strictly forbidden for anyone other than travelers to be inside the airport departure or arrival halls. We have alerted the security services at the airport to deal with anyone other than travelers who are present at the airport,” Kuol told Eye Radio.

“Travelers must show their passports, and those receiving or seeing off passengers must obtain permission from the authorities present at the gates. The reason for imposing this order is due to the large number of complaints.”

The airport administration noted that passengers and airlines had also expressed concerns over these issues, citing risks to air security and safety.

The airport director said additional security forces have been deployed throughout the airport to enforce these new measures.

He stressed that strict adherence to the restrictions will be maintained, signaling a zero-tolerance approach to ensure a secure airport environment.

“Many travelers complain about the porters at the airport who snatch luggage, as well as the breaking of car mirrors and the presence of street vendors at the airport. The order even includes employees who are not present at the airport.”

“They are also prohibited from being present in the halls. We have decided to allocate Gate No. 5 to receive the dead body gasket.”

“All of this came after complaints from the Dubai pilot and Ethiopian and Turkish airlines due to the air safety risks and the presence of individuals close to the plane.

In 2020, Juba airport authorities appealed to the government to grant tougher measures against people who violate airport security procedures.

