JEDCO plans 13-hour power outage for annual maintenance in Juba

The Juba Electricity Distribution Company has announced that there will be a power outage on Sunday from 6 am to 7 pm to allow for what it describes as essential annual maintenance at the EZRA power plant.

The company’s spokesperson, Joseph Thomas, says the plan is to ensure the safety, stability, and reliability of the electricity supply to the customers.

“This maintenance is critical to ensure the continued safety, stability, and reliability of the electricity supply to all customers, said Mr. Thomas.

According to Thomas, JEDCO, apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciates the patience and understanding of its clients.

“We regret any inconvenience this may cause and sincerely appreciate your patience and understanding,” he added.

However, residents are advised to plan accordingly as the outage may impact their activities.

Joseph Thomas spoke in an exclusive interview with Eye Radio this morning.

Recently, JEDCO implemented measures like tariff reductions and planned power interruptions to ensure reliable and affordable electricity in Juba.

JEDCO is a public-private partnership between Ezra Construction & Development Group 52% and the South Sudan Electricity Corporation 48%, established in 2018.

It began operations in November 2019, distributing power generated by the EZRA plant.

