JEDCO announces trial tariff reduction across customer categories

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 23 hours ago

Ezra Power Plant at Kondokoro, where JEDCO distributes power from is limited to Juba only. (Photo: Eye Radio).

The Juba Electric Distribution Company (JEDCO) has announced the trial implementation of a tariff reduction for its customers, which begins Tuesday, April 1.

While the company shared the news on its official Facebook page, it did not specify the duration of the trial period.

In a statement published on JEDCO confirmed that it will make an official announcement regarding the tariff reduction once the trial period concludes.

This move follows a report earlier this year by the Country Manager of the African Development Bank (AfDB), which revealed that the average cost of electricity in South Sudan is four times higher than in neighboring East African countries.

According to Statista, a business intelligence platform, South Sudan has one of the world’s lowest electricity access rates, with only 8.4% of the nation’s 13 million people having access to electricity.

In February, AfDB Country Manager Themba Bhebhe highlighted the alarming electricity cost disparity, noting that one kilowatt-hour in South Sudan costs over 40 cents, compared to about 10 cents in the surrounding region.

“The high cost of electricity makes it difficult for industries in the country to thrive and export goods,” Bhebhe remarked.

JEDCO’s tariff reduction trial comes amidst growing concerns about the affordability and efficiency of electricity services in the country.

In January, the Deputy Governor of Central Equatoria, Paulino Lukudu Obede, raised concerns about the high electricity tariffs and JEDCO’s poor service delivery.

Speaking at the launch of the South Sudan Energy Access Project, Obede criticized the persistently high electricity costs, stating that the tariffs remain unaffordable for most residents despite the state government providing land for the project free of charge.

The Juba Electricity Distribution Company (JEDCO), a public-private partnership between the government and Ezra Construction & Development Group (ECGD), is the primary electricity provider in Juba.

