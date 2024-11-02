Japan donates 21 garbage trucks to Juba City Council

The Japanese government officially handed over 21 garbage trucks to the Juba City Council, a badly needed donation in addressing the menace of solid waste pollution and ensuring cleanliness in the city.

The fleet of 15 compactors, four lorries, and two empty container carriers were handed over in a ceremony held under the theme “Grant Aid Vehicles for a Clean and Smart Juba City, according to a statement on JCC’s Facebook page.

Japanese Ambassador Toshio Odagiri emphasized that the grant reflects his country’s commitment to support South Sudan’s environmental efforts, and encourages the municipal authorities to maximize the vehicles’ impact.

The Deputy Governor of Central Equatoria State, Paulino Lukudu Obede, commended the good relations between South Sudan and Japan.

He encouraged Japan to consider extending a similar support to Juba County and invited Ambassador Toshio to facilitate a study visit to Tokyo for Juba city officials to learn about advanced city management.

Deputy Governor further Lukudu directed Juba County Commissioner Emmanuel Tete Ezbon to allocate a plot for a future Japanese Cultural Centre, reflecting the state’s commitment to deepening ties with Tokyo.

On his part, Juba City Mayor John Swaka praised Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and the Japanese government for their 14-year partnership, promising to uphold the mission of a cleaner and smarter Juba.

Meanwhile, CES Minister of Agriculture, Environment, and Forestry, Lily Kapuki Paul Jurkin, highlighted the pressing need for a recycling plant in Central Equatoria to manage waste more effectively and address recycling challenges in the state.

Through its international development agency JICA, Japan has initiated significant development programs including the building of four bridges in Juba and constructing a water treatment plant, among others.

