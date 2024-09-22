22nd September 2024
Jamus beat Al-Meriekh Bentiu 2-1 to win Super Cup

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 6 hours ago

Jamus FC. (Photo: SSFA).

Jamus secure the 2024 South Sudan Super Cup title after a hard-fought 2-1 victory against Al-Merreikh Bentiu at Juba Stadium on Saturday, their second trophy in three weeks after winning the Juba Local Super Cup.

Employing a 4-3-3 formation, Jamus FC focused on defensive stability and quick counterattacks, while Al-Merreikh Bentiu, using a 4-2-3-1 setup, aimed to dominate possession and control the game.

Jamus first goal came early in the 18th minute as striker Gomez Alon finished a swift counterattack following a midfield error by Al-Merreikh. Alon scored second goal in the 22nd minute after another defensive lapse by the opponents.

Al-Merreikh Bentiu responded just before halftime, converting a corner kick through Tethoach Thor in the minutes 34 to bring the score to 2-1.

Despite their determined efforts to equalize in the second half, Al-Merreikh couldn’t break through Jamus defense, allowing the Jamus to hold on and claim the 2024 Super Cup.

Jamus FC striker Gomez Paul Alon named the man of the match as they dethrone 2023 champions Al-Salam Bor.

Jamous, having been recently promoted to the first division league in Juba, had a remarkable season, winning the South Sudan Local Cup, the South Sudan National Cup, and now the Super Cup.

On 7th September, Jamus FC was crowned champion of the first edition of the Juba Local Super Cup after defeating Malakia FC 3/1 at Juba National Stadium.

 

 

 

