Jadalla says govt is committed to restoring lasting peace

Thousands of Christian worshipers and faith leaders converged at the Juba National Stadium on Sunday to celebrate the National Eucharistic Congress and the Golden Jubilee of the Sudan and South Sudan Hierarchy of the Catholic Church.

The Eucharist is a significant religious event in the Catholic doctrine as it is the gathering of clergy and believers to bear witness to the real presence of Jesus Christ.

In Juba, the celebration involved days of large open-air masses and marches beginning on the aftermath of a deadly shooting incident involving armed forces in the Tongpiny residential area and left the city in panic.

Central Equatoria Governor Augustino Jadalla who attended the event, said he recognizes the role of the church in fostering peace and unity among South Sudanese.

He stressed that leaders must “prioritize the interest of their people during decision making” to promote the urge for quick restoration of peace and stability across the country.

According to a statement from his office, the governor assured the celebrants of the government’s commitment “under President Salva Kiir” in restoring lasting peace.

Meanwhile, Stephen Cardinal Ameyu Mulla, the Archbishop of the Archdiocese of Juba called on South Sudanese to embrace “love and unity” in alignment to the theme of the National Eucharistic Congress; “one body, one spirit in Christ”.

The event brought together Catholic Archbishops and Bishops from Uganda, Tanzania, Ethiopia, Sudan, South Sudan among others as well as the Apostolic Nuncio to South Sudan, government officials and thousands of believers from all the states.

