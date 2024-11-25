25th November 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | Peace | States   |   Jadalla says govt is committed to restoring lasting peace

Jadalla says govt is committed to restoring lasting peace

Author: Chany Ninrew | Published: 6 hours ago

CES Governor Augustino Jadalla addresses a Catholic Mass at Juba Stadium. November 24, 2024. (Photo: CES/Facebook).

Thousands of Christian worshipers and faith leaders converged at the Juba National Stadium on Sunday to celebrate the National Eucharistic Congress and the Golden Jubilee of the Sudan and South Sudan Hierarchy of the Catholic Church.

The Eucharist is a significant religious event in the Catholic doctrine as it is the gathering of clergy and believers to bear witness to the real presence of Jesus Christ.

In Juba, the celebration involved days of large open-air masses and marches beginning on the aftermath of a deadly shooting incident involving armed forces in the Tongpiny residential area and left the city in panic.

Central Equatoria Governor Augustino Jadalla who attended the event, said he recognizes the role of the church in fostering peace and unity among South Sudanese.

He stressed that leaders must “prioritize the interest of their people during decision making” to promote the urge for quick restoration of peace and stability across the country.

According to a statement from his office, the governor assured the celebrants of the government’s commitment “under President Salva Kiir” in restoring lasting peace.

Meanwhile, Stephen Cardinal Ameyu Mulla, the Archbishop of the Archdiocese of Juba called on South Sudanese to embrace “love and unity” in alignment to the theme of the National Eucharistic Congress; “one body, one spirit in Christ”.

The event brought together Catholic Archbishops and Bishops from Uganda, Tanzania, Ethiopia, Sudan, South Sudan among others as well as the Apostolic Nuncio to South Sudan, government officials and thousands of believers from all the states.

 

 

Currently on air

19:30:00 - 20:00:00

News Hour: Arabic

Listen Live
Popular Stories
SSPDF officers to face administrative action over Thursday’s clashes in Juba 1

SSPDF officers to face administrative action over Thursday’s clashes in Juba

Published November 23, 2024

Gen. Lul urges calm after SSPDF soldiers clash at ex-spy chief’s residence in Juba 2

Gen. Lul urges calm after SSPDF soldiers clash at ex-spy chief’s residence in Juba

Published November 21, 2024

President Kiir orders armed forces to vacate Juba streets, says advisor 3

President Kiir orders armed forces to vacate Juba streets, says advisor

Published November 22, 2024

Cargo plane crash-lands at Lankien airstrip 4

Cargo plane crash-lands at Lankien airstrip

Published November 19, 2024

Officials downplay claims of Ugandan ARVs smuggling to South Sudan 5

Officials downplay claims of Ugandan ARVs smuggling to South Sudan

Published November 19, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

After UPDF’s allegedly stole cattle, border youth may resort to fighting encroachment: MP

Published 2 hours ago

U.S. embassy marks International Day to End Violence Against Women, calls for action in S. Sudan

Published 2 hours ago

Govt team will jet to Nairobi for Tumaini talks on Nov. 27: Manyang

Published 3 hours ago

Two law students killed in crossfire during Tongpiny shootout: MP

Published 3 hours ago

UN rights body urges AU to revive stalled formation of Hybrid Court

Published 4 hours ago

Cultural norms, political system exclude youth from decision-making

Published 4 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
25th November 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.