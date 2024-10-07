7th October 2024
Jadalla arrives in Lainya in first counties tour

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: 8 hours ago

Gen. Augustino Jadalla is surrounded by heavy security force|Courtesy of CES Press Unit

Central Equatoria State Governor Augustino Jadalla Kamilo Wani on Monday afternoon arrived in Lainya town, marking his first visit in his planned counties tour.

A photo shared on the Gubernatorial whatsApp showed hundreds of the locals including community leaders queuing up to welcome the governor.

Jadalla who was accorded a tight security was received by Lainya County Commissioner Robert John Moris Lasu.

He is expected to hold several meetings with the authorities in Lainya as well as local communities, Church leaders, youth and women, chiefs and security stakeholders among others. .

He will then conduct rallies.

The state governor’s tour to the counties is said to consolidate durable peace, unity, security and stability across the State.

Centeral Equatoria state has been grappling with presence of armed groups and farmers-herders insecurity.

Counties such as Yei, Lainya and Kajo-Keji had seen mass displacement with thousands in refugee camps due to insecurities.

After his appointment, Gen. Jadalla pledged to work from the counties on monthly basis.

Published 8 hours ago

