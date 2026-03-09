IWR: Activists call for urgent legal reforms to protect women’s rights

Women’s groups in Juba called for greater awareness and protection of women’s rights—including access to education, property ownership, and political participation—during International Women’s Day celebrations in the capital on Sunday.



Speaking at the event, Basfila Bensito, Deputy Chairperson of Women Advocates in South Sudan, highlighted the legal and social challenges many women face when seeking justice in courts.

Bensito said in some cases, women find it nearly impossible to obtain a divorce because they do not have the authority to make the decision independently and must rely on their husbands’ consent.

She added that such situations often affect children and create additional financial and emotional burdens for women, particularly in cases involving multiple marriages, short marriages, or pregnancies.

She also raised concern over delays in handling cases related to rape and sexual harassment, noting that some complaints can take three to five years before a court reaches a verdict.

According to Bensito, the long legal process discourages many survivors from pursuing justice, as repeated court appearances and delays often lead victims to abandon their cases.

She stressed that increasing public awareness about women’s rights is essential, including the right to live free from violence and discrimination, access education and health services, participate in politics, and receive equal pay.

Bensito urged authorities in South Sudan to accelerate the implementation of family laws and measures addressing gender-based violence, while also appointing more judges and establishing specialized family and gender courts across the country.

She further called for stronger collaboration between government institutions, civil society groups, and international partners to monitor violations against women and ensure quicker responses to their cases.

