IWD: Kiir celebrates South Sudanese women as pillars of families and nation building

President Salva Kiir has praised the resilience, courage and determination of South Sudanese women, saying their contributions remain central to the country’s progress.

In a message marking International Women’s Day on March 8, President Kiir described women as a pillar of strength in families and communities across the country.

He said South Sudanese women continue to nurture families, strengthen communities and contribute to national development despite the many challenges they face.

This year’s celebration was held under the theme “Rights. Justice. Action. For All Women and Girls,” alongside the global call to action “Give to Gain.”

The theme highlights the importance of investing in women and girls to build stronger households, thriving communities and a better future for the next generation.

President Kiir reiterated the government’s commitment to protecting and empowering women and girls across the country.

“The women of South Sudan are a source of strength and inspiration for our nation. Their role in our families and communities is invaluable. The well-being of the women and children of South Sudan will always remain among our highest responsibilities,” he said in a statement.

International Women’s Day is observed annually on March 8 to celebrate the achievements of women and promote gender equality worldwide.

In South Sudan, the day also highlights the important role women play in peacebuilding, leadership and national development.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Agar community mourns long-serving leader in Rumbek Previous Post