You are here: Home | Governance | National News | News | Politics | IWD: Kiir celebrates South Sudanese women as pillars of families and nation building
President Salva Kiir has praised the resilience, courage and determination of South Sudanese women, saying their contributions remain central to the country’s progress.
In a message marking International Women’s Day on March 8, President Kiir described women as a pillar of strength in families and communities across the country.
He said South Sudanese women continue to nurture families, strengthen communities and contribute to national development despite the many challenges they face.
This year’s celebration was held under the theme “Rights. Justice. Action. For All Women and Girls,” alongside the global call to action “Give to Gain.”
The theme highlights the importance of investing in women and girls to build stronger households, thriving communities and a better future for the next generation.
President Kiir reiterated the government’s commitment to protecting and empowering women and girls across the country.
“The women of South Sudan are a source of strength and inspiration for our nation. Their role in our families and communities is invaluable. The well-being of the women and children of South Sudan will always remain among our highest responsibilities,” he said in a statement.
International Women’s Day is observed annually on March 8 to celebrate the achievements of women and promote gender equality worldwide.
In South Sudan, the day also highlights the important role women play in peacebuilding, leadership and national development.
Published 23 minutes ago
Published 29 minutes ago
Published 2 hours ago
Published 2 hours ago
Published 20 hours ago
Published 22 hours ago
Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.
Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
Copyright 2026. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.