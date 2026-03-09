9th March 2026

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Governance | National News | News | Politics   |   IWD: Kiir celebrates South Sudanese women as pillars of families and nation building

IWD: Kiir celebrates South Sudanese women as pillars of families and nation building

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: 2 hours ago

A group of South Sudanese women pose for a photo in a village. Photo: World Vision South Sudan.

President Salva Kiir has praised the resilience, courage and determination of South Sudanese women, saying their contributions remain central to the country’s progress.

In a message marking International Women’s Day on March 8, President Kiir described women as a pillar of strength in families and communities across the country.

He said South Sudanese women continue to nurture families, strengthen communities and contribute to national development despite the many challenges they face.

This year’s celebration was held under the theme “Rights. Justice. Action. For All Women and Girls,” alongside the global call to action “Give to Gain.”

The theme highlights the importance of investing in women and girls to build stronger households, thriving communities and a better future for the next generation.

President Kiir reiterated the government’s commitment to protecting and empowering women and girls across the country.

“The women of South Sudan are a source of strength and inspiration for our nation. Their role in our families and communities is invaluable. The well-being of the women and children of South Sudan will always remain among our highest responsibilities,” he said in a statement.

International Women’s Day is observed annually on March 8 to celebrate the achievements of women and promote gender equality worldwide.

In South Sudan, the day also highlights the important role women play in peacebuilding, leadership and national development.

Currently on air

09:00:00 - 12:55:00

SoundTrack Show

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Simon Akuei voluntarily returns to Juba to face authorities – Family source confirms 1

Simon Akuei voluntarily returns to Juba to face authorities – Family source confirms

Published March 3, 2026

Ruweng confirms 169 killed in Abiemnhom attack, including 79 soldiers 2

Ruweng confirms 169 killed in Abiemnhom attack, including 79 soldiers

Published March 2, 2026

South Sudan condemns Iran missile, drone attacks in Middle East 3

South Sudan condemns Iran missile, drone attacks in Middle East

Published March 6, 2026

Gov’t plans to establish South Sudan Airways, expand Juba International Airport 4

Gov’t plans to establish South Sudan Airways, expand Juba International Airport

Published March 6, 2026

Nimule border paralysed as new ‘cash-only’ customs order triggers truck backlog 5

Nimule border paralysed as new ‘cash-only’ customs order triggers truck backlog

Published March 2, 2026

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Fuel price surge: A wake-up call for government to protect citizens

Published 23 minutes ago

Parliament urged to probe Crawford capital digital revenue system

Published 29 minutes ago

IWD: Kiir celebrates South Sudanese women as pillars of families and nation building

Published 2 hours ago

Agar community mourns long-serving leader in Rumbek

Published 2 hours ago

Law firms reopen in Torit after high court order amid licensing, tax disputes

Published 20 hours ago

South Sudan’s Justice Diejo appointed to EAC court of justice

Published 22 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
9th March 2026

Copyright 2026. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.