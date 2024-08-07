IUCEA announces 160 regional academic scholarships

The Inter University for East Africa Community has announced 160 scholarships to students in the region with 75 vacancies for undergraduates, 74 for master’s students and 11 for doctorate programs across member states.

Nationals from the region are invited to apply to designated universities of their choice in member states including South Sudan’s Catholic University

Application process which started few days ago will close on the mid night of 25th August 2024

The scholarships which are meant for East Africa’s member states will also benefit eligible students from South Sudan.

According to the program, IUCEA Secretariat will cover students’ traveling expenses, health insurance and research fund during the program.

Meanwhile, member universities will waiver tuition and examination fees and qualified students will cater for their accommodation.

Catholic University of South Sudan is among the universities which will receive international students from the regions under the mobility scheme scholarships.

