7th August 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Education | National News | News | Regional   |   IUCEA announces 160 regional academic scholarships

IUCEA announces 160 regional academic scholarships

Author: Darlington Moses | Published: 1 hour ago

The Inter University for East Africa Community has announced 160 scholarships to students in the region with 75 vacancies for undergraduates, 74 for master’s students and 11 for doctorate programs across member states.

Nationals from the region are invited to apply to designated universities of their choice in member states including South Sudan’s Catholic University

Application process which started few days ago will close on the mid night of 25th August 2024

The scholarships which are meant for East Africa’s member states will also benefit eligible students from South Sudan.

According to the program, IUCEA Secretariat will cover students’ traveling expenses, health insurance and research fund during the program.

Meanwhile, member universities will waiver tuition and examination fees and qualified students will cater for their accommodation.

Catholic University of South Sudan is among the universities which will receive international students from the regions under the mobility scheme scholarships.

Currently on air

18:00:00 - 18:55:00

Score-sheet

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Vybz Kartel freed after years in jail 1

Vybz Kartel freed after years in jail

Published July 31, 2024

SSUWC directs increment of water tariff in Juba 2

SSUWC directs increment of water tariff in Juba

Published August 4, 2024

Olympic referees malice S. Sudan in game against Serbia -Ivey 3

Olympic referees malice S. Sudan in game against Serbia -Ivey

Published August 4, 2024

Five wounded in second Juba shooting in one day 4

Five wounded in second Juba shooting in one day

Published August 4, 2024

Govt to install $150-million hyper solar power in Juba 5

Govt to install $150-million hyper solar power in Juba

Published August 3, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Peace monitor urges political dialogue on election progress

Published 10 mins ago

Northern Bahr el Ghazal reports suspected mpox cases

Published 41 mins ago

IUCEA announces 160 regional academic scholarships

Published 1 hour ago

Nobel Peace Prize winner picked to lead Bangladesh interim government

Published 2 hours ago

Police to train personnel on electoral process ahead of polls

Published 2 hours ago

Angry Lafon youth lock commissioner out of office

Published 4 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
7th August 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.