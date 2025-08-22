22nd August 2025

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | Sports   |   “It’s a powerful inspiration” – Akon Deng celebrates FIFA referee assessor appointment

“It’s a powerful inspiration” – Akon Deng celebrates FIFA referee assessor appointment

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 41 minutes ago

Akon Paul Ben Deng, has become only South Sudanese female FIFA referee assessor - courtesy

A South Sudanese woman has made history after being appointed by FIFA as a referee assessor for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Akon Paul Ben Deng, the only female referee instructor from South Sudan accredited at the continental level, will take part in the World Cup qualifier between Namibia and São Tomé and Príncipe on September 9, 2025.

The match will take place in Francistown, Botswana.

Mrs. Deng is expected to assess the performance of an international officiating team from Niger. The team includes Referee Sadou Ali Brahamou, first assistant referee Yacouba Abdoul Aziz, and second assistant referee Ousmana Fousseini Aboubacar.

Ahamadou Alou Moussa will serve as the fourth official, while Zimbabwe’s Bwanya Tendayi has been appointed as the match commissioner.

Akon’s appointment is a milestone moment for South Sudan, as she remains the only woman within the South Sudan Football Federation (SSFF) serving as both a referee assessor and technical trainer.

FIFA’s recognition of Mrs. Deng hlights her personal dedication, and also reflects the growing visibility of South Sudanese officials in international football.

Speaking to Eye Radio following her appointment, Mrs. Akon — who also serves as a CECAFA Technical Instructor and regional football expert, said: “This achievement by is a powerful inspiration for referees across South Sudan and the region. It proves that with commitment and professionalism, our officials can play a role on the world stage.”

“That being appointed to FIFA matches is a significant achievement that reflects hard work and perseverance. I am thankful for everyone’s support and even those who challenged me, as these experiences have shaped my career,” she said.

“I urge the Football Federation to enhance training for referees and focus on developing women referees. Empowering women in officiating will enrich our sport and inspire future generations. Together, we can build a more inclusive community of referees,” she added.

As qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup continue across the continent, Akon’s selection is seen as a major inspiration for women in South Sudan who aspire to careers in football refereeing and management.

Currently on air

13:00:00 - 13:30:00

News Hour: English

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Clashes erupt between SSPDF and SPLA-IO in Yei River County – comm’r 1

Clashes erupt between SSPDF and SPLA-IO in Yei River County – comm’r

Published August 16, 2025

Education minister confirms release of 2024 S.4 examination results 2

Education minister confirms release of 2024 S.4 examination results

Published August 20, 2025

Three killed, several injured in tragic accident along Juba-Nimule road 3

Three killed, several injured in tragic accident along Juba-Nimule road

Published August 19, 2025

AU urges UN to lift arms embargo on South Sudan to expedite unification of forces 4

AU urges UN to lift arms embargo on South Sudan to expedite unification of forces

Published August 18, 2025

Philip Manyok Ayuen tops 2024 secondary school exams 5

Philip Manyok Ayuen tops 2024 secondary school exams

Published August 20, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

“It’s a powerful inspiration” – Akon Deng celebrates FIFA referee assessor appointment

Published 41 minutes ago

Kiir’s latest reshuffle brings back Athian, Majak as finance and investment ministers

Published 1 hour ago

Revenue Authority warns officials against using unaproved Form 15 in tax collection

Published 17 hours ago

Gov. Agoth launches planting of 15,000 treess in Kuajok

Published 18 hours ago

SSPDF will not waver defending country’s territorial integrity, citizens – Defence Minister

Published 18 hours ago

Central bank orders travellers to declare $10,000 or more, provide source

Published 19 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
22nd August 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.