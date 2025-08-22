“It’s a powerful inspiration” – Akon Deng celebrates FIFA referee assessor appointment

A South Sudanese woman has made history after being appointed by FIFA as a referee assessor for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Akon Paul Ben Deng, the only female referee instructor from South Sudan accredited at the continental level, will take part in the World Cup qualifier between Namibia and São Tomé and Príncipe on September 9, 2025.

The match will take place in Francistown, Botswana.

Mrs. Deng is expected to assess the performance of an international officiating team from Niger. The team includes Referee Sadou Ali Brahamou, first assistant referee Yacouba Abdoul Aziz, and second assistant referee Ousmana Fousseini Aboubacar.

Ahamadou Alou Moussa will serve as the fourth official, while Zimbabwe’s Bwanya Tendayi has been appointed as the match commissioner.

Akon’s appointment is a milestone moment for South Sudan, as she remains the only woman within the South Sudan Football Federation (SSFF) serving as both a referee assessor and technical trainer.

FIFA’s recognition of Mrs. Deng hlights her personal dedication, and also reflects the growing visibility of South Sudanese officials in international football.

Speaking to Eye Radio following her appointment, Mrs. Akon — who also serves as a CECAFA Technical Instructor and regional football expert, said: “This achievement by is a powerful inspiration for referees across South Sudan and the region. It proves that with commitment and professionalism, our officials can play a role on the world stage.”

“That being appointed to FIFA matches is a significant achievement that reflects hard work and perseverance. I am thankful for everyone’s support and even those who challenged me, as these experiences have shaped my career,” she said.

“I urge the Football Federation to enhance training for referees and focus on developing women referees. Empowering women in officiating will enrich our sport and inspire future generations. Together, we can build a more inclusive community of referees,” she added.

As qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup continue across the continent, Akon’s selection is seen as a major inspiration for women in South Sudan who aspire to careers in football refereeing and management.