Islamic leader calls for action against corruption in S. Sudan

The Secretary General of the Islamic Council in South Sudan, Abdalla Baraj Rwal, has called on the government to prosecute officials implicated in corruption, saying public resources meant for development projects and salaries must be safeguarded.

South Sudan’s Muslim community on Wednesday joined millions of Muslims worldwide in celebrating Eid al-Adha, a major religious festival marked by prayers, sacrifice, and communal unity.

Speaking during the celebrations, Sheikh Baraj said the country’s economic challenges are linked more to poor management of resources than scarcity.

“Our problem in South Sudan is the mismanagement of resources. Resources are not scarce, but they are not being managed properly,” he said.

He said recent changes in the Ministry of Finance point to the need for reforms aimed at improving performance and ensuring civil servants receive their salaries on time.

“There have been several changes in the Ministry of Finance, including the position of the Minister. This shows that officials in the ministry are not managing it correctly,” he said.

Baraj also expressed support for President Salva Kiir’s efforts to improve governance and service delivery, noting that proper tax and customs collection could enhance the government’s ability to pay salaries and provide services.

The Islamic leader further called for stronger action against corruption, urging authorities to hold accountable individuals accused of looting public resources.

He said officials removed on corruption allegations should face imprisonment and have illegally acquired assets confiscated.

“We call on the government to hold accountable those who have plundered the country’s resources allocated for development projects such as roads, hospitals, and salaries of employees, teachers, and doctors,” he said.

Baraj also proposed mandatory asset declaration for public officials before appointment, saying this would help track wealth accumulated during and after public service.

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