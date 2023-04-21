Islamic Council calls for unity among citizens

The Secretary-General of Islamic Council is calling for a peaceful co-existence among South Sudanese as the Muslim community celebrates the Eid al-Fitr al Mubarak

Abdallah Baraj said South Sudanese should embrace one another, unite and work for the betterment of the country.

“This day of Eid al-Fitr al Mubarak, is a special day to all Muslims, let it bring us blessings and peace.

“I’m also calling for peaceful co-existence, unity, reconciliation, and peace among us,” he said.

Eid al-Fitr is a religious holiday that marks the end of the Islamic holy month of fasting also known as Ramadan.

The religious holiday is celebrated by Muslims worldwide as it marks the end of the month-long dawn-to-sunset fasting of Ramadan.

Muslims fast during Ramadan to show devotion to Allah, to practice Self-discipline, to empathize with the less fortunate, to purify the Soul, to strengthen family and community Ties.

In Juba, mosques and public grounds were seen crowded with hundreds of worshipers this morning.

In his remarks yesterday in Juba, Sheikh Baraj also appealed for an end to the fighting in the neighboring Sudan.

“I also commend President Kiir for his effort to restore peace and stability in the neighboring Sudan, we wish him all the best in trying to stop the war in Sudan.”

This year, Ramadan ended on a Thursday. In South Sudan, Eid Al-Fitr is a public holiday.

