IOM calls on unity government to prioritize peace

The Head of Operations at the International Organization for Migration (IOM) urged the government to place peace as its top priority.



Asar Muhammad stated during a roundtable discussion with Eye Radio on the eve of International Peace Day that development is built on a foundation of peace.

He urged the government to allocate resources to sustain the efforts that the international community has already initiated, demonstrating its commitment to addressing the needs of its people.

While acknowledging the country’s struggles, Asar noted that not everything requires financial resources; rather, it is often a matter of people’s attitudes and their willingness to make things happen.

Asar Muhammad highlighted the importance of prioritizing various needs during a roundtable discussion with Eye Radio.

“There are development needs, emergency needs, and individual hopes,” he stated.

He urged the South Sudanese government to place peace at the forefront, emphasizing, “The foundation of development is peace. The government should allocate resources to sustain efforts backed by the international community, demonstrating its commitment to progress.”

Asar noted, “The international community has provided significant resources to South Sudan, but we often fail to sustain these efforts.”

He acknowledged the country’s economic constraints while warning, “Support from the international community will not last indefinitely.”

He concluded with a poignant reminder: “Not everything requires resources; sometimes, it’s about the attitudes and willingness on the ground.”

The International Peace Day is observed every year on September 21st.

This day was established by the UN General Assembly to promote peace through 24 hours of non-violence, laying down arms, and ensuring a ceasefire.

This year is marked under the theme: “Cultivating a culture of peace.”

