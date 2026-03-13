Invisible Wounds: South Sudan confronts the intersection of disability, mental health, and GBV

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – In South Sudan, a name is often a living map of history. For a generation born during the liberation struggle, names like “Tong” in Dinka or “Mut” in Nuer—both meaning “spear”—serve as permanent reminders of a conflict-ridden era.

“Most children born during the war were given these names to remind them of those difficult times,” shared Elisabeth Atong, Project Coordinator for GIZ, during a high-level panel discussion recently held at the University of Juba.

“I don’t want to associate it only with war; I believe the spear is also a tool for protection.”

This reflection on identity—symbols of both pain and protection—set the stage for a critical dialogue titled “Invisible Wounds.”

Organized under the RESPECT Project (implemented by GIZ and funded by Germany and the EU), the event commemorated International Women’s Day 2026 under the global theme: “Rights. Justice. Action. For ALL Women and Girls.”

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