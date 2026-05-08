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“Investing in agriculture will improve our security more than buying arms” – Adv. Ajo

Author: Baria Johnson | Published: May 8, 2026

Maize growing at Igele Farms in Ifwotu Payam, Torit County, Eastern Equatoria – April 29, 2025. (Photo courtesy of Igele Farms)

The owner of Igele Farm in Eastern Equatoria State, Advocate Ajo Noel, has called on the government to prioritize the purchase of tractors over weapons, stating that investing in agriculture will improve national security more effectively than buying arms.

Speaking during the closing session of the National Agriculture Conference in Juba on Thursday, Ajo linked national stability directly to food production and employment.

“Food insecurity led to human insecurity, as our Honourable minister said a hungry mind is an angry mind, and when we have something to do and food to eat, I do not think we will have insecurity issues,” Ajo said.

He urged a shift in national budget priorities to focus on the agricultural sector and the development of the workforce.

“I think we should not waste our budget on buying arms; we should be buying tractors and investing in human capacity to produce more food. To the government, I think we should focus more on investing in agriculture and that we will improve our security rather than buying arms,” he stated.

Ajo also emphasised the necessity of establishing functional links between private farmers and state resources, clarifying that the industry requires technical expertise rather than cash.

“We need to be linked with the government, not all of us are linked with the government, and we do not mean we want money from the government, but we want agriculture extension officers, people who support us with knowledge,” Ajo said. “In terms of linkages, we look at farmers being linked to financial institutions.”

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