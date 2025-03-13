Intrepid reports detention of three civil society leaders in NBGs

Three leaders of the Northern Bahr el Ghazal State Civil Society Network have allegedly been detained, according to national non-governmental organization, Intrepid South Sudan.

In a statement released yesterday, Intrepid South Sudan confirmed that Chairperson Bulis Nguak Deng, Secretary General Maria Anggelo, and Finance Secretary Deng Teng Achien were summoned to a National Security Service office in Ghabat, Aweil town, where they were subsequently detained.

The organization suggests that the detentions may be linked to the civil society leaders’ refusal to hand over the Network’s legal operational documents, including the Constitution, Registration Certificate, bank account details, and official stamp, as demanded by security agents.

Intrepid South Sudan condemned what it described as the arbitrary detention of the civil society leaders, calling for their immediate release. The organization also called for an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident. It emphasized that the detainees should not be intimidated or threatened and that any differences should be resolved amicably.

When contacted, the police in Northern Bahr el Ghazal said it’s not aware but will inquire about the alleged arrest of the civil society leaders.

However, Activist Edmond Yakani has also confirmed the detention and called for their release, adding the move is contributes to the shrinking of civic space.

