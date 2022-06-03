3rd June 2022
Interview: US explains why is against lifting South Sudan’s arms embargo

Author: Charles Wote | Published: 2 hours ago

David Renz, outgoing Chargé de’Affaires at the U.S. Embassy in Juba gives his farewell address at the Embassy in Juba. |2nd June 2022. | Credit: Charles Wote.

In 2018, the United Nations Security Council passed a measure aimed at stopping the flow of weapons to armed groups in South Sudan.

The members in favour said it would protect civilians, while abstainers voiced concerns that it would undermine the ongoing peace process in the country.

The outgoing Chargé de’Affaires of the U.S. Embassy in Juba, David Renz said the position of his government on arms embargo is to keep the embargo until the peace government in Juba completed a peaceful transition to a democratically elected government by fully implementing the peace agreement.

During his farewell remarks at a press conference in Juba on Thursday, the U.S. diplomat said the unity government must fully implement the peace agreement if Juba wants the arms embargo lifted.

This includes graduation of necessary unified forces, complete transitional period, hold elections that are free, fair, credible and democratic, and swear-in the President elect.

 

