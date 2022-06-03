Interview: US explains why is against lifting South Sudan’s arms embargo

The members in favour said it would protect civilians, while abstainers voiced concerns that it would undermine the ongoing peace process in the country.

The outgoing Chargé de’Affaires of the U.S. Embassy in Juba, David Renz said the position of his government on arms embargo is to keep the embargo until the peace government in Juba completed a peaceful transition to a democratically elected government by fully implementing the peace agreement.

During his farewell remarks at a press conference in Juba on Thursday, the U.S. diplomat said the unity government must fully implement the peace agreement if Juba wants the arms embargo lifted.

This includes graduation of necessary unified forces, complete transitional period, hold elections that are free, fair, credible and democratic, and swear-in the President elect.