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International Trade Centre provides laboratory reagents to SSNBS ahead of handover  

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 5 hours ago

Photo|Courtesy of SSNBS

The International Trade Centre (ITC) has provided laboratory reagents and consumables to the South Sudan National Bureau of Standards (SSNBS) under the GRACE Project, ahead of their official handover, officials said.

Officials from SSNBS conducted a verification exercise of the donated laboratory materials to ensure readiness, transparency, and accountability in project implementation.

The Executive Director of SSNBS, Oiylang Dominic Kanuto, received an update on the supplies provided by ITC under the GRACE Project.

GRACE Project Coordinator Bul John said the verification exercise was conducted to confirm the donated reagents before the planned handover. He said the project supports capacity building in quality assurance, food safety, packaging, and institutional development.

The ITC focal point at SSNBS, Neima, said the support from the International Trade Centre has contributed to certification processes, job creation, trade development, and training of auditors, inspectors, and laboratory technicians.

Mr. Kanuto said the partnership with ITC has strengthened SSNBS operations through the provision of laboratory consumables and capacity building. He said the GRACE Project contributes to quality assurance, standardization, and safety.

“The International Trade Centre has been a valued and strategic partner in advancing our mandate,” he said. “Their support in providing laboratory consumables, reagents, and capacity building is instrumental in strengthening our operations.”

SSNBS leadership said it will continue cooperation with ITC in priority areas to strengthen standards and promote trade development.

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