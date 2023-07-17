Interior ministry launches system to track stolen cars

The Ministry of Interior has launched a security system for tracking and monitoring stolen vehicles in Juba City.

The tracking device would be installed in the computer system of vehicles to disable and locate the vehicle in the case of robbery.

The Assistant Inspector General of Police of Finance and Administration Lt. General Abraham Manguat Peter said the project will be implemented by HASCO Technology Company

General Manguat stated that the Interior Ministry will train police officers on how to use the system to reduce vehicle robberies in Juba.

“We’ve IT personnel in the police, some of them will be transferred to this office so that they can be trained by this company to continue doing the work,” Manguat said on state television SSBC on Saturday.

“Some of these company may leave but those who are trained may continue doing the work of providing these services to our community.”

For his part, the Managing Director of HASCO Technology Company Deng Lual Yuang, says the device can identify the owner of the stolen car.

“This system is capable to shut down the vehicle wherever and whenever,” Lual said.

“The system also has the capability to rewin for example if the accident happened in a certain place and we don’t know who did it and if the device is installed in this vehicle, it will be easy to identify the owner.”

