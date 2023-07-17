17th July 2023
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News   |   Interior ministry launches system to track stolen cars

Interior ministry launches system to track stolen cars

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 1 hour ago

A traffic police on duty in the street of Juba. | Photo: Courtesy.

The Ministry of Interior has launched a security system for tracking and monitoring stolen vehicles in Juba City.

The tracking device would be installed in the computer system of vehicles to disable and locate the vehicle in the case of robbery.

The Assistant Inspector General of Police of Finance and Administration Lt. General Abraham Manguat Peter said the project will be implemented by HASCO Technology Company

General Manguat stated that the Interior Ministry will train police officers on how to use the system to reduce vehicle robberies in Juba.

“We’ve IT personnel in the police, some of them will be transferred to this office so that they can be trained by this company to continue doing the work,” Manguat said on state television SSBC on Saturday.

“Some of these company may leave but those who are trained may continue doing the work of providing these services to our community.”

For his part, the Managing Director of HASCO Technology Company Deng Lual Yuang, says the device can identify the owner of the stolen car.

“This system is capable to shut down the vehicle wherever and whenever,” Lual said.

“The system also has the capability to rewin for example if the accident happened in a certain place and we don’t know who did it and if the device is installed in this vehicle, it will be easy to identify the owner.”

 

 

Currently on air

09:00:00 - 12:55:00

Sound Track Show

Listen Live
Popular Stories
EES leads as private schools shine in 2022 Sec Exams 1

EES leads as private schools shine in 2022 Sec Exams

Published Thursday, July 13, 2023

Juba marks another muted Independence Day but revelers can’t take it anymore 2

Juba marks another muted Independence Day but revelers can’t take it anymore

Published Monday, July 10, 2023

Govt to address situation of South Sudanese stuck in Malaysia 3

Govt to address situation of South Sudanese stuck in Malaysia

Published Tuesday, July 11, 2023

Top 2022-2023 CSE student says reading was secret to success 4

Top 2022-2023 CSE student says reading was secret to success

Published Saturday, July 15, 2023

South Sudanese online suggest nicknames for country 5

South Sudanese online suggest nicknames for country

Published Tuesday, July 11, 2023

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Mayen Majongdit reaffirms intention to run for J1

Published 1 min ago

World Cup set for lift-off with women’s football at all-time high

Published 50 mins ago

Interior ministry launches system to track stolen cars

Published 1 hour ago

Japan issues heatstroke alerts as temperatures soar

Published 20 hours ago

Yei: SSPDF arrests 2 soldiers accused of murdering 13-year-old boy

Published 20 hours ago

Army, police task 900 joint force to disarm Juba’s outskirts

Published 21 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
17th July 2023

Copyright 2023. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.

error: Alert: Content is protected !!