Inkomoko South Sudan marks refugee entrepreneurship milestone

Inkomoko South Sudan celebrated refugee entrepreneurship milestone with the theme ‘Solidarity with Refugees’ for World Refugee Day 2024.



Inkomoko, a regional organization dedicated to empowering entrepreneurs has supported over 500 entrepreneurs with crucial business and investment preparedness skills.

On Friday, June 21, 2024, in Juba, it celebrated the achievement of more than 500 clients with events marking the completion of their comprehensive training and advisory program.

Mangala IDP Camp, and Gorom Refugee Settlement respectively, 370 determined South Sudanese and refugee entrepreneurs will have completed Inkomoko’s rigorous program.

They now possess essential entrepreneurship skills such as navigating a Business Model Canvas, Bookkeeping, Cash Flow Management, Inventory Management, and Investment Readiness.

According to a press release, with personalized guidance from Inkomoko’s experienced business advisors, these entrepreneurs acquired critical skills needed to navigate business challenges and drive sustainable growth

“This milestone is a testament to the resilience and dedication of our clients. Inclusion is vital for

the economic empowerment of refugees and host communities,” remarked William Ngabonziza, the Managing Director for Inkomoko South Sudan.

“By equipping entrepreneurs with the necessary skills and support, we are fostering a more inclusive and prosperous future for all,” he said in a statement.

Harun Yousif Isha is a Sudanese national who came to South Sudan as a refugee in April 2023.

A single parent and the sole provider for her 12 dependents, Isha started a business making pancakes.

She joined Inkomoko in November 2023 and received training on Business Model Canvas, Cash Flow Management, Investment Management, and Record Keeping.

Isha also received an investment of 200,000 SSP which she used to expand her product line to include samosas, hard cones, popcorn, and mandazis.

Butrus Osman Alli is a Sudanese refugee who has lived in the Gorom refugee camp since 2018. After losing his leg to illness, Butrus transitioned from manual labour to running a business selling dry fish, phone charging stations and a small retail shop.

He joined Inkomoko in November 2023 and received training in business management and an investment loan of 1,500,000 SSP. He has improved business practices, expanded inventory, and increased revenue.

“Inkomoko has been impactful in my business. Through the training, I can now track my business progress and minimize bad debts,” Butrus noted.

“I am also grateful that I have access to financing which is limited for a refugee. Now I can grow my business and even expand,” he said.

Ismail Ndukumana is another refugee from Burundian who has lived in South Sudan since 2015. In 2016, he started a shoe business in Juba. He joined Inkomoko in November 2023 and received business training and an investment loan of 350,000 SSP.

The investment allowed Ndukumana to stock new varieties of shoes and add second-hand clothes to ensure constant supplies and attract a wide range of customers.

“Inkomoko has boosted my business and improved my livelihood. I now have access to financial services which were previously unattainable.” Ndukumana said.

Ismail who expanded inventory and increased sales stated; “In addition to the training and consultation services, Inkomoko facilitated opening a bank account for me, which is ideally a hard thing for a refugee to obtain. I can now easily access financial services thanks to Inkomoko.”

Nashwa Jabir Jafal is a Sudanese refugee who fled to Juba in 2011. She runs a salon with four employees, creating job opportunities in the community.

She joined Inkomoko in November 2023 and received training on Business and an investment of 500,000 SSP to expand her stock and diversify her offerings.

“Before Inkomoko, I could hardly save money. Now, I can manage my finances, attract more customers, and plan for emergencies. Inkomoko’s support has transformed my business,” Nashwa said.

About Inkomoko

Inkomoko provides business training, consultation, and financial support to help small businesses launch and expand. Focused on inclusion for women, youth, and displaced populations, Inkomoko’s services address challenges such as lack of access to affordable capital, business skills and tools,

professional networks and larger markets. Since opening in South Sudan. In 2023, the organization has served more than 400 entrepreneurs in Juba and surrounding areas. Inkomoko’s mission is to create jobs and thriving communities for all.

