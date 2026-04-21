23rd April 2026

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Information Minister announces transition to caretaker government by late 2026

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: April 21, 2026

President Salva Kiir chairs a high-level Council of Ministers meeting in Juba on Friday, April 17, 2026 - Credit: PPU

Information Minister and Government Spokesperson Ateny Wek Ateny announced on Tuesday that South Sudan will form a caretaker government as it prepares for general elections.

Speaking to the media in Juba, Ateny stated that the transitional period concludes in December 2026. Under legal provisions, the current administration must shift to caretaker status 60 days before that deadline.

Ateny explained that the transition to a caretaker administration must occur by October 2026. This leaves a window for the government to finalize preparations, including voter registration and logistics.

“The government by then should be a caretaker government that will lead people of South Sudan to the election because it talks about 60 days before the end of the transition,” Ateny stated. “If it is two months before the end, then we are now remaining with less than six months to ensure that the government becomes a caretaker government.”

The Minister noted that the coming months are required for the completion of the necessary steps. He identified voter registration as a priority that must be finished on time to meet the end-of-year deadline.

He reaffirmed the government’s intent to follow the timeline for the conclusion of the transition. The shift to a caretaker administration is intended to lead the country through the final two months of the electoral cycle.

The Minister’s remarks confirm that the government is working toward the December 2026 election date following the previous extension of the transitional period.

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23rd April 2026

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