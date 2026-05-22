22nd May 2026

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Media | National News | News   |   India’s Gen Z-led “Cockroach Party” goes viral, overtakes ruling BJP on social media

India’s Gen Z-led “Cockroach Party” goes viral, overtakes ruling BJP on social media

Authors: Reuters | James Atem Kuir | Published: 9 hours ago

The Cockroach Janta Party – courtesy photo

A youth-led group in India that highlights Gen Z concerns has gone viral on social media just five days after its launch, according to Reuters news.

The group, called the Cockroach Janta Party, has gained nearly 15 million followers on Instagram in less than a week, overtaking the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and describes itself as the world’s largest political party.

The Cockroach Janta Party presents itself as the “Voice of the Lazy and Unemployed” and uses humour to discuss issues such as politics, inflation and unemployment. Its logo shows the outline of a cockroach on a mobile phone.

The group was founded by 30-year-old Abhijeet Dipke, who said the name was inspired by comments made by Chief Justice Surya Kant last week comparing some unemployed youth to cockroaches.

Kant later clarified that he did not intend to criticise young people but was referring to those with “fake and bogus degrees” who were “like parasites”.

The group’s Instagram page features graphics and videos created by members, discussing issues including media independence and proposals to reserve half of parliament and cabinet seats for women.

It also highlighted the recent cancellation of a national medical college entrance exam after a question paper was leaked, affecting about 2.3 million students.

Currently on air

21:30:00 - 22:00:00

News Hour: Arabic

Listen Live
Popular Stories
SPLM-IO faction reacts to removal of 47 lawmakers from parliament 1

SPLM-IO faction reacts to removal of 47 lawmakers from parliament

Published May 17, 2026

Uganda cancels martyrs’ day over Ebola, South Sudanese pilgrims impacted 2

Uganda cancels martyrs’ day over Ebola, South Sudanese pilgrims impacted

Published May 18, 2026

VP Abdelbagi dismisses ethnic cleansing claim in talks with U.S. envoy 3

VP Abdelbagi dismisses ethnic cleansing claim in talks with U.S. envoy

Published May 19, 2026

IGAD Climate Centre: Less rain, higher temperatures expected in coming months 4

IGAD Climate Centre: Less rain, higher temperatures expected in coming months

Published May 20, 2026

“Our airspace is in our hands” – Kiir declares airspace control reclaimed 5

“Our airspace is in our hands” – Kiir declares airspace control reclaimed

Published May 18, 2026

Bangladesh’s famous buffalo named ‘Donald Trump’ set for Eid sacrifice 6

Bangladesh’s famous buffalo named ‘Donald Trump’ set for Eid sacrifice

Published 10 hours ago

South Sudan Urban Water Corporation launches $68M sanitation project 7

South Sudan Urban Water Corporation launches $68M sanitation project

Published May 18, 2026

RJMEC urges MPs to safeguard peace, cautions against amendments 8

RJMEC urges MPs to safeguard peace, cautions against amendments

Published May 20, 2026

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Cabinet approves vehicle management regulations, prisons feeding system

Published 18 minutes ago

CTSAMVM records 29 new ceasefire violations as Nasir–Ulang corridor remains flashpoint

Published 4 hours ago

Rotary South Sudan strengthens regional leadership, humanitarian partnership

Published 5 hours ago

Puot tells court Bol Mel, Dr Lomuro, Chol Thon, Paul Nang, Makuei caused Nasir conflict

Published 6 hours ago

SPLM-IO factions dispute dismissal of 47 lawmakers

Published 7 hours ago

Ezo County plans ban on public gatherings over Ebola threat

Published 7 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
22nd May 2026

Copyright 2026. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.