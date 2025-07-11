Independence Day Plea: Church challenges leaders to prioritize nation over politics

Juba, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – Prominent church leaders issued a powerful call for political unity, urging the nation’s leadership to set aside personal and party interests to collectively address the worsening economic and security crises.

As South Sudan celebrated its 14th Independence Anniversary on Wednesday, July 9, Primate Justin Badi Arama, who leads the Anglican Communion and the Council of Churches, voiced profound concern regarding the country’s current affairs.

He highlighted how political divisions among parties to the 2018 peace agreement have exacerbated suffering for civilians nationwide.

“We remind our political leaders that independence was a collective achievement earned through faith, unity, and the ultimate sacrifice of many lives,” Primate Arama stated.

He voiced alarm over “political divisions that benefit a few while neglecting millions who suffer across the country, such as those in flooded areas, in IDP camps, and refugee camps.”

The spiritual leader implored political figures to prioritize the well-being of the populace.

“We urged the leaders to rise above their political interests and collectively face the challenges our country is currently encountering, such as the collapse of the economy, which has made our people live in desperation, and the widespread insecurity,” he emphasized.

“We called on our political leaders, continue prioritizing dialogue and inclusiveness for the sake of peace in this country.”

Primate Arama also extended heartfelt appreciation to South Sudan’s international partners.

“We appreciate our beloved friends, peace and humanitarian partners for their imminent support, especially during our 21 years of liberation struggles and recent violent conflicts,” he said.

“Despite all the challenges, you remain focused on serving humanity. As spiritual leaders, we commend you and appeal that you do not abandon the people of South Sudan.”

The unified message from the church leaders underscores a growing national sentiment for reconciliation and collective action to steer South Sudan towards a more stable and prosperous future.

