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“Increase budget to 10%”: VP Igga calls for investment in agriculture

Author: Baria Johnson | Published: 4 hours ago

Vice President Dr. James Wani Igga during the official opening of the National Agriculture Conference in Juba on Tuesday, May 5, 2026 - Photo: Eye Radio/Awan Moses

Vice President and Chair of the Economic Cluster, Dr James Wani Igga, has called for an increase in the Ministry of Agriculture’s budget to 10%.

The Vice President made the remarks during the launch of the National Agriculture Conference in Juba on Tuesday, May 5.

He stated that leaders in the Cabinet and Parliament should approve allocating 10% to 15% of the budget to the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock.

Dr Igga also spoke on the importance of implementing the budget, noting that it should not remain a document on paper.

“Whether we are in the cabinet or the parliament, let us approve 10% of our budget to the ministry of agriculture, and that includes livestock,” Dr Igga stated. “Otherwise, we are not serious. We say we want this to improve. Increase budget, an implementable budget, not just a budget in name.”

The call comes as South Sudan seeks to diversify the economy and reduce reliance on oil revenue through the agriculture and livestock sectors.

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