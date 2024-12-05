5th December 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | Peace   |   “Implementation is the challenge, develop a realistic roadmap,” IGAD urges Parties

“Implementation is the challenge, develop a realistic roadmap,” IGAD urges Parties

Author: Koang Pal Chang | Published: 3 hours ago

FILE PHOTO: H.E. Mohamed Abdi Ware, Deputy Executive Secretary of the Inter-Governmental Authority on Development (IGAD) - Courtesy of IGAD

Deputy Executive Secretary of the Inter-Governmental Authority on Development (IGAD), has stressed that while reaching an agreement is the easy part, the true challenge lies in its implementation, urging all parties to develop a realistic roadmap for fair and effective execution.

Mohamed Abdi Ware, Deputy Executive Secretary of IGAD, spoke about the limited time left to finalize agreements in the South Sudan peace process at the resumption of the Tumaini Initiative in Nairobi on December 4.

He emphasized that the process, which is about to transition to IGAD leadership, cannot afford further delays.

“As you have heard, very soon—let’s not put a time frame on this—very soon, this process will formally transition, as His Excellency President Ruto has said, to IGAD,” Ware remarked.

“I hope by that time the agreements have been finalized so that when it is transitioned to IGAD, it is not perceived by all parties and all stakeholders to be a hot potato which is dropped on our land.”

Ware highlighted the continued importance of Kenya’s role in the peace process, stressing that the country’s involvement remains vital even as IGAD assumes leadership.

“Even if it is transitioned to IGAD, the role of Kenya will be very important. It is important,” he said.

The IGAD official reiterated that the peace process is at a critical juncture, with limited time remaining to achieve a successful conclusion.

“I cannot envision a scenario where this process comes to a fruitful conclusion without the role of Kenya. In many ways, this is the last chance,” Ware warned, noting that an extension had already been granted, and many stakeholders were uneasy about it.

“We all know and believe in our gut that this must be the last extension. And even then, many people, partners, and stakeholders have not come to terms with this extension. Therefore, the window to get it right is very small,” he added.

Ware made it clear that the time to act is now, pointing out that while the peace talks had been extended for two years, only one year remains to achieve meaningful progress.

Drawing from his experience in peace-building efforts in Somalia, he said, “We talk about the two-year extension. I would say we only have one year because from our long experience… the last year is usually consumed by electioneering and posturing, and people seem to lose their minds as the deadline approaches.”

If no significant progress is made, Ware warned, the process may face further challenges when it transitions to IGAD leadership.

“If this is transitioned to IGAD, and we are not able to make any significant progress, then who do we transition it to? Our window to get it right is also very narrow,” he said.

Ware also addressed the importance of the Tumaini Initiative, stressing that this is the last opportunity for lasting peace.

“We launched the Tumaini, now we are relaunching it. I say there is only one R in the alphabet. We have used that in the revitalized agreement and on the relaunch. We cannot say ‘relaunch of the relaunch.’ This is the last chance,” he declared.

While acknowledging the challenges in finalizing the agreement, Ware emphasized that the real difficulty lies in its implementation.

“Doing the agreement is the easy part. It is the implementation that is the problem. I urge you, I beg you, to come up with a realistic roadmap that will lead to a correct and fair implementation. We owe it to the South Sudanese people,” Ware pleaded.

He also underscored the broader regional implications of South Sudan’s peace process, stating, “We owe it to our hosts who have invested so much. We owe it to the partners. We owe it to the region because a peaceful South Sudan will impact all the neighbours.”

Ware concluded his remarks by reaffirming IGAD’s unwavering commitment to supporting the South Sudanese people and ensuring that the peace process is successful. “Whether we are supporting the KENI initiative or taking the lead in this process, IGAD stands with the people of South Sudan. We will be there with you,” he said.

He also made a final request for the smooth transition of the secretariat, urging that it accompany the process to IGAD for continued support. “Even when you transition to IGAD, I request that you hand over this wonderful secretariat to come along with that process,” Ware added.

Currently on air

06:00:00 - 06:55:00

Dawn Show _ First Hour

Listen Live
Popular Stories
EAC recognizes Kiswahili and French as official languages, includes South Sudan in historic decision 1

EAC recognizes Kiswahili and French as official languages, includes South Sudan in historic decision

Published December 2, 2024

50,000 Kenyans migrate to South Sudan in 6 months: Report 2

50,000 Kenyans migrate to South Sudan in 6 months: Report

Published November 28, 2024

Peace talks set to resume as govt team arrives in Nairobi 3

Peace talks set to resume as govt team arrives in Nairobi

Published November 29, 2024

8th Governors Forum resolves urgent salary payment, illegal roadblocks ban 4

8th Governors Forum resolves urgent salary payment, illegal roadblocks ban

Published December 2, 2024

700 South Sudanese citizens stranded in Sudan seek help to return home 5

700 South Sudanese citizens stranded in Sudan seek help to return home

Published December 1, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

“Implementation is the challenge, develop a realistic roadmap,” IGAD urges Parties

Published 3 hours ago

‘The time to act is now,’ Kuol Manyang urges at resumption of Tumaini

Published 3 hours ago

Unity State records suspected 195 cholera cases, 5 deaths

Published 11 hours ago

Pagan urges peace partners to commit to previously-agreed protocols

Published 12 hours ago

South Sudan launches $124-million HIV prevention strategy

Published 14 hours ago

U.S. envoy, FVP Machar discuss ongoing Tumaini peace process

Published 14 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
5th December 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.

Breaking News

Three die of suspected cholera cases in Juba IDPs camp

Read more...
Share