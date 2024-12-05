“Implementation is the challenge, develop a realistic roadmap,” IGAD urges Parties

“As you have heard, very soon—let’s not put a time frame on this—very soon, this process will formally transition, as His Excellency President Ruto has said, to IGAD,” Ware remarked.

“I hope by that time the agreements have been finalized so that when it is transitioned to IGAD, it is not perceived by all parties and all stakeholders to be a hot potato which is dropped on our land.”

Ware highlighted the continued importance of Kenya’s role in the peace process, stressing that the country’s involvement remains vital even as IGAD assumes leadership.

“Even if it is transitioned to IGAD, the role of Kenya will be very important. It is important,” he said.

The IGAD official reiterated that the peace process is at a critical juncture, with limited time remaining to achieve a successful conclusion.

“I cannot envision a scenario where this process comes to a fruitful conclusion without the role of Kenya. In many ways, this is the last chance,” Ware warned, noting that an extension had already been granted, and many stakeholders were uneasy about it.

“We all know and believe in our gut that this must be the last extension. And even then, many people, partners, and stakeholders have not come to terms with this extension. Therefore, the window to get it right is very small,” he added.

Ware made it clear that the time to act is now, pointing out that while the peace talks had been extended for two years, only one year remains to achieve meaningful progress.

Drawing from his experience in peace-building efforts in Somalia, he said, “We talk about the two-year extension. I would say we only have one year because from our long experience… the last year is usually consumed by electioneering and posturing, and people seem to lose their minds as the deadline approaches.”

If no significant progress is made, Ware warned, the process may face further challenges when it transitions to IGAD leadership.

“If this is transitioned to IGAD, and we are not able to make any significant progress, then who do we transition it to? Our window to get it right is also very narrow,” he said.

Ware also addressed the importance of the Tumaini Initiative, stressing that this is the last opportunity for lasting peace.

“We launched the Tumaini, now we are relaunching it. I say there is only one R in the alphabet. We have used that in the revitalized agreement and on the relaunch. We cannot say ‘relaunch of the relaunch.’ This is the last chance,” he declared.

While acknowledging the challenges in finalizing the agreement, Ware emphasized that the real difficulty lies in its implementation.

“Doing the agreement is the easy part. It is the implementation that is the problem. I urge you, I beg you, to come up with a realistic roadmap that will lead to a correct and fair implementation. We owe it to the South Sudanese people,” Ware pleaded.

He also underscored the broader regional implications of South Sudan’s peace process, stating, “We owe it to our hosts who have invested so much. We owe it to the partners. We owe it to the region because a peaceful South Sudan will impact all the neighbours.”

Ware concluded his remarks by reaffirming IGAD’s unwavering commitment to supporting the South Sudanese people and ensuring that the peace process is successful. “Whether we are supporting the KENI initiative or taking the lead in this process, IGAD stands with the people of South Sudan. We will be there with you,” he said.

He also made a final request for the smooth transition of the secretariat, urging that it accompany the process to IGAD for continued support. “Even when you transition to IGAD, I request that you hand over this wonderful secretariat to come along with that process,” Ware added.