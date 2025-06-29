Immigration officers told to behave toward foreigners

Steps are being taken to improve how immigration officers in Juba interact with foreign nationals, the Director General of the Directorate of Nationality, Civil Registry, Passport, and Immigration has said.

Major General Elia Kosta Faustino said the move follows growing concerns over the treatment of foreigners in South Sudan.

He held a meeting this week with all heads of immigration stations across Juba to address the issue.

According to Major General Kosta, the meeting was aimed at reminding officers to uphold the rule of law and treat all foreign nationals with respect, as required by the country’s immigration laws.

“I had a meeting with all the chiefs of immigration stations in Juba town on how they should work, especially with foreigners in South Sudan, Gen Kosta made the remarks during an appearance on state broadcaster SSBC on Saturday.

“If we receive complaints that their behavior is not good, I call them to tell them how they can work and implement the rule of law according to the Immigration Act.”

During the meeting, immigration officers also raised concerns about some foreign nationals conducting business in urban areas while claiming refugee status.

“They raised concerns about foreigners who don’t want to come and renew their documents. Some are claiming to be refugees but are working in the market. I told them we will discuss this with higher authorities,” said Gen. Kosta.

“You know, refugees are supposed to be in camps. But those who are doing business and still carry refugee cards—we are not considering them as refugees.”

He added that some of these individuals operate shops and companies in Juba while holding refugee identification, which the immigration office considers inconsistent with their legal status.

The immigration department says it will coordinate with relevant authorities to review the matter in accordance with South Sudan’s Refugee Act.

Major General Kosta also urged all foreign nationals to keep their legal documents updated and to follow proper procedures to avoid penalties or misunderstandings.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Legal threats are driving suicide cases underground -expert Previous Post