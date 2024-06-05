5th June 2024
Immigration chief recalls 42 officers, non-commissioned officers serving in foreign missions

Published: 1 hour ago

Director-General of South Sudan’s Directorate of Nationality, Civil Registry, Passport and Immigration Maj. Gen. Simon Majur Pabek, speaks during his reception ceremony in Juba on Thursday, February 1, 2024. [Photo by Sudans Post]

The Director General of Civil Registry, Nationality, Passports, and Immigration has recalled 42 officers and Non-Commissioned officers from South Sudan foreign missions.

In a letter dated May 29th, addressed to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs undersecretary, Major General Simon Majur announced the recall of immigration personnel assigned to various foreign missions in 2013, 2014, and 2018.

The recalled officers will receive their final pay on June 30th, 2024, based on the financial year. However, most junior officers will remain in acting roles until replacements are found.

In response, the Foreign Affairs Ministry’s undersecretary sent a letter on June 4th, 2024, to Embassies and Charge d’Affairs, urging prompt notification of the recalled officers and immediate action.

