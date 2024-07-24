24th July 2024
IMF vows to support S. Sudan amid economic struggles

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: 6 hours ago

IMF delegation|Courtesy|Office of the President

The International Monetary Fund has pledged to support South Sudan in its struggle to address country’s economic crisis.

A visiting team from the IMF led by its Outgoing Chief  for South Sudan, Niko Hobdari in Juba met and discussed with President Salva Kiir on Tuesday.

According to office of the president, the IMF team expressed readiness to support South Sudan in the areas of economic management, technical system, and policy advice.

It reported that, the IMF delegation has been in the country, interacting with officials from the Ministry of Finance and the Bank of South Sudan on economic -related matters.

The office of the President cited the Minister of Finance and Planning Dr. Marial Dongrin Ater as saying “Juba looks forward to continue engagement with IMF on mechanisms, aimed at addressing the current economic situation and to attain a sustainable recovery.”

South Sudan has been hard hit following the interruption of the oil flow via Sudan due to the ongoing conflict and the after math of the Covid pandemic in 2019.

For months, civil servants have not received their salaries resulting into shutting down of schools especially in the national capital Juba where some teachers have kept classrooms due to the economic hardship.

 

