‘I’m hopeful we will make it,’ says Pagan on state-building

Pagan Amum’s remarks on South Sudan’s 13th Independence Anniversary in Nairobi, July 9, 2024

He says that neither the President nor the opposition should be blamed for the challenges the country is going through, citing difficulties in nation-building.

Pagan expressed optimism that they will correct past mistakes South Sudan will adopt a democratic constitution that will do justice to people who want to restore their dignity.

“Let us not blame ourselves, [like] President Kiir has done this, and we protest and shout that we will not sign this agreement if you don’t remove this law. These are difficulties of state-building,” said Pagan.

“I’m hopeful we will make it, we will correct our mistakes, we will learn from them, we will adopt a democratic constitution that will do justice to a people who want to restore their dignity,” he said.

“Don’t tell me that there is a nation in this world that has not gone through the problems we are going through now.”

He referred to the recent protest by the opposition groups at the Tumaini Peace Initiative against last week’s passing of the National Security Service Bill.

“My brothers from the government, when we criticize you, don’t despair, don’t hate us that the only thing we want to do is to hate you and shout you down, no, these are the difficulties of state-building,”

“Don’t be pushed to enact those laws so that you can easily arrest us and close our mouths,” he said.

“Please repeal that law and let us have a space so that we can go home and rebuild our homeland, make it a beautiful country where our children can sing songs of freedom with joy.

“I pray that next year we will be celebrating our independence, rebuilding the country, reconciling our people, restoring peace, mending the torn social fabric so that we can be all together living in peace and harmony.”

For his part, Ambassador Albino Mathom, leader of the R-TGoNU delegation to the Tumaini Initiative, emphasized widespread discontent with the NSS bill across government and opposition ranks.

“You are talking about the law, not everybody, including members of the government of national unity, are happy about the law [NSS bill], so take that to the note,” said Amb. Albino.

“We are not happy and I have said that very openly when I was in Juba, I want to be free, I don’t want anybody to come and detain me at night,” he said.

“The same feeling reflects with the opposition and the same feeling reflects with the other side, also with the government of national unity.

“It is not you who is feeling uneasy about the law, other citizens also are feeling uneasy about the law, therefore, your concern has been taken very seriously and we are with you.”

