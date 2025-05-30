Illegal miners earn $50M in E.E.S without paying taxes – report

A new report by a civil society organisation has revealed that illegal gold miners earned over 50 million US dollars in three counties of Eastern Equatoria State without paying any taxes to the government.

The Civil Society Coalition for Natural Resources released the report in Juba on Friday.

The study examined gold mining activities in Budi County, Kapoeta East, and Kapoeta South.

Boboya James, the secretary-general of the coalition, said mining in the affected areas remains largely unregulated, with licenses mainly issued for assessments rather than active mining.

“Our assessment indicated that, for example, in one particular year the three counties have gotten over $50 million and none of that money has gotten into the national budget and that the gold mining is becoming a problem in those counties,” he said, reading the coalition’s report.

The coalition found that the illicit mining sector has triggered a series of social and economic problems.

“We’ve seen a lot of young people not going to school. We’ve seen a lot of gender-based violence. For example, we’ve registered over 400 cases of gender-based violence associated with gold mining and that becomes a problem in that area,” Boboya added.

According to the findings, mining-related incidents have resulted in the deaths of several miners, increased school dropout rates, and widespread gender-based violence.

The report also accuses foreign nationals, including Chinese, Kenyans, Ethiopians, and Somalis, of engaging in mining operations in the region with minimal regulation.

Despite its mineral wealth, the region reportedly remains underdeveloped.

The report further alleges that individuals connected to senior government offices, including the Presidency and the Economic Cluster, are involved in the illegal mining operations.

It also cites a recent mine collapse that killed three people. The mining company involved was allegedly linked to a former general and government official.

The coalition is calling for transparency, accountability, and increased community involvement in mining activities.

It is urging both national and state governments to ensure mining revenues are channelled toward local development projects.

The organisation urged for a similar model to be applied in oil-producing regions, where residents continue to demand a fair share of petroleum revenues.

