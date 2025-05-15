15th May 2025
IGP makes reshuffles, appoints Maj. Gen. Enoka as new spokesperson

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 6 hours ago

Maj. Gen. James Monday Enoka, new police spokesperson|Courtesy

The Inspector General of Police has carried out a mini-reshuffle in five positions within the South Sudan National Police Service (SSNPS), with Maj. Gen. James Monday Enoka appointed as the new spokesperson.

According to the post shared on the South Sudan National Police Service Facebook page today, Gen. Abraham Manyuat Peter, appointed  Maj Gen. James Monday Enoka as the new Police Spokesperson, now heading the Directorate of Information.

Gen. Enoka is a seasoned officer with a strong background in community policing, formerly serving as Eastern Equatoria State Police Commissioner, and has participated in several institutional development initiatives, including partnerships with UNMISS.

Former Police spokesperson Col. John Kasarra Koang has been transferred to the Directorate of Human Resources Development.

Col. Koang previously served as the Police Spokesperson since August 2024. During his tenure, he championed the role of strategic communication in crime prevention.

The statement did not mention the other three changes.

 

