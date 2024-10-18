18th October 2024
IGP directs replacement of Juba airport security with Rwanda-trained officers

IGP directs replacement of Juba airport security with Rwanda-trained officers

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 5 hours ago

Juba International Airport. (Courtesy/Akuot Chol / AFP).

The Inspector General of Police has instructed the Director General of Passports, and Nationality to replace police officers stationed at Juba International Airport with fresh graduates from a two-month training program in Rwanda.

Lt. Gen. Atem Marol issued the directive following the conclusion of the recent joint training where 120 South Sudanese police officers enhanced their skills in aviation security and public order management alongside their Rwandan counterparts.

Addressing the officers in Juba Thursday, IGP Gen. Marol said the police contingent stationed at Juba airport will also undergo a similar refreshment training on airport management.

“I congratulate you on this achievement. Second, I direct the leaders to send the officers who received training to the stations,” he said.

“I direct you to hand over to the airport this force that completed training in Rwanda, and I also transfer the police force present at the airport to receive training as well. You will be given a month to practice the skills you have acquired working at the airport.”

About 99 police officers, including 60 from South Sudan and 39 from Rwanda completed the aviation security course at the Counter Terrorism Training Centre (CTTC) located in Mayange, Bugesera District.

Meanwhile, another group of 123 officers, consisting of 63 from Rwanda and 60 from South Sudan, received training in Public Order Management at the Police Training School (PTS) in Gishari, Rwamagana District.

Rwandan Inspector General of Police (IGP) Felix Namuhoranye emphasized the importance of sharing the knowledge gained during the training.

