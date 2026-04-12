IGP announces youth recruitment drive for election security

The South Sudan National Police Service (SSNPS) has announced plans to recruit young citizens and deploy specialized units to ensure security throughout the upcoming electoral process.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Gen. Said Chawul Lom told Eye Radio in an interview on Friday, April 10, that the recruitment drive will target youth aged 18 to 25, while extending opportunities for both men and women up to the age of 30.

The recruitment follows a comprehensive assessment conducted across the ten states and three administrative areas. This survey was designed to identify shortages in personnel numbers, training levels, and age distribution within the current force.

Gen. Chawul noted that officers who currently lack adequate training or fail to meet professional standards will be recalled for further preparation.

“We surveyed the police forces to identify shortages and needs in terms of numbers, training, and age groups,” Gen. Chawul said. “After that, we will arrange for those who need training and those who need to be supported with weapons or security equipment.”

The IGP explained that specially trained personnel will be deployed to secure polling stations and protect candidates and their residences. A major priority of the security plan is the safe transportation of ballot boxes from polling centers to storage facilities.

The security strategy also accounts for geographical challenges, particularly in border areas or locations vulnerable to disruption.

“If the ballot boxes or polling stations are vulnerable to attack, forces will be deployed in the area to combat riots and guard the boxes,” Gen. Chawul stated. “We will also have special forces for operations, and the army will be present to support.”

The Inspector General emphasized that the recruitment program will be inclusive, seeking candidates from all states to ensure a representative and capable force is ready to protect the democratic process.

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