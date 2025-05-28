Igga: We agreed to work together for people’s welfare

Juba, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – Dr. James Wani Igga has pledged to work in solidarity with Vice President Bol Mel, vowing close consultation for national unity and SPLM cohesion, while urging citizens to remain calm and supportive.



This remark came during his first public statement after being dismissed by President Salva Kiir in a significant reshuffle two weeks ago.

President Salva Kiir dismissed Igga as First Deputy Chairman of the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement and replaced him with Vice President Benjamin Bol Mel in a surprise reshuffle.

Igga said he had agreed to work with his successor to promote the welfare of citizens.

“So, we agreed we will be cooperating in different ways really for the welfare of the people of South Sudan and specifically for the welfare of the SPLM and so in short, we are going to be consulting, we will be working in solidarity and our people also should remain calm,” he said.

Igga, who spoke to the state-owned SSBC after meeting his successor, Vice President Bol Mel, in his first public statement, called for calm.

Igga described his removal as a normal change in government and urged party members and citizens to remain calm.

“Changes with our government all over the world are like that, nobody is permanent,” he added.

President Kiir, who is also the SPLM Chairman, had earlier removed Igga from his position as Vice President for the Economic Cluster in February, appointing Bol Mel in his place.

In the recent SPLM leadership reshuffle, Daniel Awet Akot and Kuol Manyang Juuk were also relieved as second and third deputy chairpersons, respectively.

Mary Apai and Simon Kun Puoch were named as their replacements.

The changes have fueled speculation about an alleged succession plan by President Kiir, who is said to be aging and possibly preparing to hand over power.

Although the president has never hinted at stepping down, he has urged young people to step up and take leadership roles in both the party and the country.

“To the youth, the future of this party and this country is in your hands, rise to the occasion,” said Kiir, while swearing in the new deputies last week.

“Learn from the past. Respect those who came before you and be ready to carry the flag forward,” he added.

