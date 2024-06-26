IGAD says Tumaini Initiative is not parallel from 2018 peace process

IGAD has stressed that the Tumaini talks are not intended to reset the peace process, but rather complement it for an inclusive and sustainable peace.

Samuel Tilahun, a senior legal advisor with the regional body, IGAD made the remarks during a two-day workshop in Juba.

The workshop was organized by the National Constitution Review Committee and aimed at enlightening its members and stakeholders on plans to launch a nationwide civic education and public consultation on the constitution-making process.

Tilahun’s statement reinforces earlier responses to Dr Riek Machar’s concerns to chief mediator Lazarus Sumbeiyo that the Tumaini process was intended to deviate from the 2018 peace process.

Dr Machar also said the Nairobi peace process has introduced new institutions meant to replace or run parallel to the existing structure under the R-ARCSS.

The legal expert pointed out that the Tumaini Initiative is not a parallel process but is rather a complementary one.

He said this is to ensure the ongoing peace process is as inclusive as possible and to find lasting solutions to recurring challenges related to implementation.

“While we are waiting for a positive outcome from the Nairobi talks, preparatory work on the ground should continue,” said Samuel.

“IGAD strongly believes that the aim of the Tumaini talks is not to press the reset button but rather to complement the ongoing peace process to make it inclusive and sustainable,” he said.

“In our view, the Tumaini Initiative is not a parallel process, but rather a complementary one intended to make the ongoing process.

“Peace process as inclusive as possible, as well as to find lasting and practical solutions to recurring challenge related to implementation.”

Tilhun added that the document Dr Machar alluded to discusses the expectations for the Tumaini initiative in the context of the constitution-making process.

This is to promote principles such as inclusivity, transparency, and national ownership as anchored on chapter six of the 2018 agreement.

“Concerning the Constitution-making process, we expect the Tumaini initiative to further encourage the principles of inclusivity, transparency, and national ownership and build on the progress made thus far hinged on chapter six of their waxes,” he said.