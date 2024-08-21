IGAD predicts heavy rainfall in northern South Sudan till next week

The IGAD Climate Prediction and Application Center has estimated heavy rainfall over parts of northern South Sudan until Wednesday next week.

In its weekly weather projection from August 21 to 28, ICPAC predicted similar heavy rainfall over southern Sudan, northern Ethiopia and western Eritrea.

Moderate rainfall is also expected over northern Uganda, western Kenya, southern Somalia and most parts of South Sudan, Eritrea, western Ethiopia, and southern Sudan.

ICPAC advises communities in the areas at risk to exercise caution during the period.

On Tuesday, the government also issued a new flood alert, urging communities living along the banks of the River Nile and its tributaries to move to higher ground as the river reaches flood levels.

According to the Ministry of Water Resources, the flooding situation in the country will be worsened by the already high water levels in the rivers, combined with enhanced rainfall expected in September and October 2024.

This comes after it recorded above-normal water increase levels in the country’s 13 major monitoring points on the Nile River as well as regional rainfall forecast.

Some of the areas set to experience flash floods according to the Ministry of Water Resources include Lologo, Gondokoro and Mangalla.

Terekeka, Awerial, Minkaman, Shambe, Duk, Bor, Leer, Panyijiar, Renk and other lowland areas in the country are also expected to experience similar situations.

