IGAD Heads of State urged to meet Kiir, Machar to address rising tensions

A civil society organization has urged the Heads of State and Government of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) to meet with President Salva Kiir and Dr. Riek Machar to address the escalating tensions in South Sudan.



In a statement issued on March 8, the Center for Peace and Advocacy (CPA) stated that the meeting aims to address the rising tensions in South Sudan and prevent further escalation into violence.

The CPA emphasized that it is the collective responsibility of South Sudanese leaders to ensure the country remains on a path to peace.

The organization called on IGAD leaders to take a proactive role in preventing South Sudan from slipping into full-scale war, a fate the citizens of South Sudan do not desire.

“The heads of state and government of IGAD cannot remain passive as South Sudan faces the risk of descending into another devastating conflict,” said the CPA.

“His Excellency Abiy Ahmed of Ethiopia, His Excellency Yoweri Museveni of Uganda, His Excellency Dr. William Samoei Ruto of Kenya, and H.E. Lt. Gen. Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan of Sudan, all have a responsibility to ensure that President Kiir and First Vice President Machar do not lead the country back into war. South Sudan cannot afford another conflict, especially in the 21st century when global priorities are focused on development.”

The CPA also highlighted the urgency of maintaining peace, noting that while South Sudan currently experiences what they referred to as “negative peace,” this is still preferable to the absence of peace altogether.

The organization said both President Kiir and Dr. Machar bear collective responsibility for fostering peace and delivering it to the people of South Sudan.

“Both Kiir and Machar must take decisive action to ensure peace is preserved, as the country desperately needs peace and development,” the statement continued.

“This is a critical moment for South Sudan, and we urge all political leaders, both within IGAD and internationally, to come together and support genuine peace-building efforts.”

As tensions continue to rise in South Sudan, the CPA believes this meeting offers an essential opportunity to resolve the current crisis and move towards a more stable and prosperous future for the country.

They also called on IGAD member states, alongside Western diplomats, to support the peace process and help create momentum for a lasting resolution to the country’s challenges.

South Sudan is at a crossroads, and the CPA stresses that the country’s future hinges on the commitment of its leaders to work together for peace.

