5th March 2025
IGAD envoys call for an end to violence in Upper Nile State

Author: Emmanuel J. Akile | Published: 2 hours ago

Map of Upper Nile State. (File/Courtesy).

The Ambassadors of IGAD countries in Juba have expressed deep concern over violence in Upper Nile State and appeals to the transitional government to address the insecurities.

In a joint statement on Wednesday, the ambassadors of Djibouti, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Kenya, Somalia, Sudan and Uganda said they are particularly alarmed by “the recent reports of escalating tensions and armed clashes in Nasir County.”

This situation, the diplomats said, threatens to undermine the hard-won gains achieved in the implementation of the revitalized peace agreement, and exacerbates the already dire humanitarian situation in the country.

“We call upon all the Parties and their affiliate groups to immediately cease hostilities and exercise maximum restraint,” it stated.

“We emphasize the paramount importance of upholding the Permanent Ceasefire and adhering to the provisions of the revitalized peace agreement.”

The diplomats further welcomed a recent meeting of the Presidency and its outcomes, and further encourage continuous dialogue and consultations within the framework of the 2018 peace pact.

They also reiterated their commitment to continue supporting the Parties to the agreement and the people of South Sudan during the extended Transitional Period.

