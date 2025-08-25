25th August 2025

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Central Equatoria State | National News | News   |   ID and passport delays to end soon, says Immigration Chief

ID and passport delays to end soon, says Immigration Chief

Author: Emmanuel J. Akile | Published: 21 minutes ago

Major General Elia Costa, the Director General of the Civil Registry, Nationality, Passport and Immigration speaking on the Dawn Show on August 25, 2025 - Photo credit: Awan Moses | Eye Radio

The Director General of Civil Registry, Nationality, Passport, and Immigration has appealed to the public to remain patient as his office works to resolve delays in the printing of identity documents for applicants from the states.

Major General Elia Costa made the appeal after members of the public raised concerns over delays in receiving their nationality identity cards and passports.

General Costa who spoke Eye Radio Dawn Show program Mondau morning, apologized to those affected and explained that the delay is due to occasional shortages of card supplies.

“Sometimes there are delays in printing the documents, and we apologize for that. The main reason is the occasional shortage of cards for nationality IDs, which causes the delays,” he explained.

According to General Costa, about 2,600 booklets have been sent to the ten states and three administrative areas to help address the shortages.

“When I assumed office, I found that some states had pending ID applications. I gave directives to print 100 nationality IDs for each state as the first batch, and in the second batch, we also printed 100 IDs for each state,” he said.

He said the distribution started after the Ministry of Finance cleared part of the payment for the nationality and passport books.

General Costa added that although there are offices in the states, printing is only done in Juba since it is the national database center.

“We have offices in the states, but our database center is here in Juba. In the states, they process the nationality ID applications and send them to Juba for printing. This allows us to store the data in the central system and keep accurate records of how many people have obtained nationality IDs and passports,” he added.

Currently on air

13:30:00 - 14:00:00

News Hour: Arabic

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Education minister confirms release of 2024 S.4 examination results 1

Education minister confirms release of 2024 S.4 examination results

Published August 20, 2025

“He was well-mannered young man” – family mournfully rejoice over S.4 results of slain son 2

“He was well-mannered young man” – family mournfully rejoice over S.4 results of slain son

Published August 21, 2025

Three killed, several injured in tragic accident along Juba-Nimule road 3

Three killed, several injured in tragic accident along Juba-Nimule road

Published August 19, 2025

Philip Manyok Ayuen tops 2024 secondary school exams 4

Philip Manyok Ayuen tops 2024 secondary school exams

Published August 20, 2025

Opinion: The appointment of Hon. Adut Salva Kiir Mayardit — the arrival of Wun Weng 5

Opinion: The appointment of Hon. Adut Salva Kiir Mayardit — the arrival of Wun Weng

Published August 21, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

ID and passport delays to end soon, says Immigration Chief

Published 21 minutes ago

Presidential envoy Adut pays courtesy visit to governor Mujung 

Published 45 minutes ago

Man, pregnant wife killed, five children abducted in Aru Junction attack

Published 1 hour ago

“Peace is forgiveness and reconciliation”, says Adut Salva

Published 2 hours ago

Juba Comm’r declares Saturday as cleaning day, bans streets dumping

Published 2 hours ago

Police arrest 40 suspected gang members in Bor

Published 22 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
25th August 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.