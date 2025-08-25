ID and passport delays to end soon, says Immigration Chief

The Director General of Civil Registry, Nationality, Passport, and Immigration has appealed to the public to remain patient as his office works to resolve delays in the printing of identity documents for applicants from the states.

Major General Elia Costa made the appeal after members of the public raised concerns over delays in receiving their nationality identity cards and passports.

General Costa who spoke Eye Radio Dawn Show program Mondau morning, apologized to those affected and explained that the delay is due to occasional shortages of card supplies.

“Sometimes there are delays in printing the documents, and we apologize for that. The main reason is the occasional shortage of cards for nationality IDs, which causes the delays,” he explained.

According to General Costa, about 2,600 booklets have been sent to the ten states and three administrative areas to help address the shortages.

“When I assumed office, I found that some states had pending ID applications. I gave directives to print 100 nationality IDs for each state as the first batch, and in the second batch, we also printed 100 IDs for each state,” he said.

He said the distribution started after the Ministry of Finance cleared part of the payment for the nationality and passport books.

General Costa added that although there are offices in the states, printing is only done in Juba since it is the national database center.

“We have offices in the states, but our database center is here in Juba. In the states, they process the nationality ID applications and send them to Juba for printing. This allows us to store the data in the central system and keep accurate records of how many people have obtained nationality IDs and passports,” he added.

